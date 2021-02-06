06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Fenerbahçe Galatasaray maçının ilk 11'leri

Fenerbahçe Galatasaray maçının ilk 11'leri

Süper Lig'in 24. haftasında Fenerbahçe ile Galatasaray Kadıköy'de kozlarını paylaşmaya hazırlanıyor. Cüneyt Çakır'ın yöneteceği maçta iki takımın sahaya çıkacağı 11'ler belli oldu.

Giriş Tarihi: 06.02.2021 11:31 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.02.2021 11:31
  • 1
  • 27
Fenerbahçe Galatasaray maçının ilk 11'leri

Süper Lig'in 24. haftasında Fenerbahçe ile Galatasaray karşı karşıya gelecek.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 27
Fenerbahçe Galatasaray maçının ilk 11'leri

Ülker Stadı'nda oynanacak zorlu karşılaşma saat 19.00'da başlayacak ve maçı hakem Cüneyt Çakır yönetecek.

  • 3
  • 27
Fenerbahçe Galatasaray maçının ilk 11'leri

Galatasaray ve Beşiktaş'ın 3 puan önünde haftaya lider giren Fenerbahçe, derbiyi kazanarak şampiyonluk yolunda önemli bir adım atmak istiyor.

  • 4
  • 27
Fenerbahçe Galatasaray maçının ilk 11'leri

İyi bir çıkış yakalayan Galatasaray ise zorlu şampiyonluk yarışında bu maçtan 3 puan alarak ezeli rakibiyle puanını eşitlemek istiyor.

  • 5
  • 27
Fenerbahçe Galatasaray maçının ilk 11'leri

İŞTE FENERBAHÇE - GALATASARAY DERBİSİNİN MUHTEMEL 11'LERİ