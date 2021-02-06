Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
ANA SAYFA
06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Fenerbahçe Galatasaray maçının ilk 11'leri
Süper Lig'in 24. haftasında Fenerbahçe ile Galatasaray Kadıköy'de kozlarını paylaşmaya hazırlanıyor. Cüneyt Çakır'ın yöneteceği maçta iki takımın sahaya çıkacağı 11'ler belli oldu.
Giriş Tarihi: 06.02.2021 11:31 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.02.2021 11:31