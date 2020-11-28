28 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi
Diego Armando Maradona'nın son görüntüsü ortaya çıktı

Son dakika haberine göre; Dünya futbol tarihinin gelmiş geçmiş en büyük efsanelerinden biri olan ve geçtiğimiz günlerde hayata veda eden Diego Armando Maradona'nın son görüntüsü ortaya çıktı.

Giriş Tarihi: 28.11.2020 12:35 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.11.2020 12:39
60 yaşında hayata gözlerini yuman Arjantinli efsane Diego Armando Maradona, Kasım ayının başında beyin ameliyatı geçirmişti. Beyin ameliyatını gerçekleştiren doktor Leopoldo Luque, operasyonun ardından Arjantinli efsane ile bu hatıra fotoğrafını çektirmişti.

Hatta Arjantinli efsanesinin ailesi, Maradona'nın söz konusu fotoğrafını izinsiz paylaştığı gerekçesiyle doktor Leopoldo Luque'ye tepki göstermişti.

SON GÖRÜNTÜSÜ BAŞKAYMIŞ!
Aile, Diego Maradona'nın son fotoğrafının bir ameliyat pozu olarak tarihe geçmesinden rahatsız olmuştu. Fakat Maradona'nın son görüntüsünün bu fotoğraf olmadığı ortaya çıktı.

Arjantinli efsane ameliyatı sonrası klinikten ayrılıp istirahat için San Andres'teki evine geçmişti.

İŞTE SON ÇEKİLEN GÖRÜNTÜSÜ
Son olarak ortaya çıkan görüntüde Maradona'nın ameliyat sonrası evine giderken çekilen bir videosu ortaya çıktı.