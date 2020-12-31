Özcan Deniz’den olay olan fotoğrafla ilgili açıklama

31 Aralık 2020, Perşembe
Özcan Deniz geçtiğimiz günlerde oğlu Kuzey ile fotoğrafını paylaşmış, böyle bir fotoğrafını paylaşmasına tepkiler gelmişti. Deniz, tartışma yaratan kare hakkında açıklama yaptı.

Giriş Tarihi: 31.12.2020 15:52 Güncelleme Tarihi: 31.12.2020 15:58
Özcan Deniz, kendisinden 20 yaş küçük Feyza Aktan ile Mart 2018'de nikah masasına oturmuştu. 15 ay evli kalan çift, anlaşmalı olarak boşanmıştı. Ünlü sanatçı, anlaşmalı olarak boşandığı Aktan'a iki yaşındaki çocuğunun velayetini almak için dava açmıştı.

"SEN HER ŞEYİMSİN"

Özcan Deniz, geçtiğimiz günlerde sosyal medyada çok konuşulan bir paylaşıma imza attı.

Oğlu ile çekildiği fotoğrafı "Her şeyim senin, sen her şeyimsin canım oğlum" notuyla yayınlayan Deniz, sosyal medya kullanıcılarını ikiye böldü. Böyle bir pozun paylaşılmasını doğru bulmayan takipçileri, ünlü şarkıcıyı uyardı.

"BABA OLMAYAN ANLAMAZ"

Gelen eleştiriler üzerine suskunluğunu bozan sanatçı, sosyal medya hesabından şu mesajı paylaştı:

"Fotoğraflar her zaman görüneni söylemez. Bir aydır birbirini göremeyen baba-oğulun hasret fotoğrafı bu! O an ki özlemle neresini öpeceğimi şaşırdığım, birbirimize doyamadan ayrılmak zorunda olduğumuz anın fotoğrafı. Ve açı öyle söylemese de dudağından değil çenesinden öptüğüm bir fotoğraf! Bir aydan fazladır görmediğim oğlumu görmenin heyecanı ile paylaşılmış masum bir fotoğraf. Allah kimseye yaşatmasın ama baba olmayan anlamaz."