Tüm yurtta 29 Ekim Cumhuriyet Bayramı nedeniyle 19.23 İstiklal Marşı okundu

29 Ekim Cumhuriyet Bayramı'nın 97. yıldönümünde saatin 19.23'i göstermesiyle sokağa ve balkonlara çıkan vatandaşlar İstiklal Marşı'nı okudu.

Giriş Tarihi: 29.10.2020 21:06 Güncelleme Tarihi: 29.10.2020 21:07
29 Ekim Cumhuriyet Bayramı'nın 97. yıldönümünde saat 19.23'te bazı vatandaşlar sokağa çıktı, bazı vatandaşlar ise ellerine bayrakları alarak balkon ve pencerelere çıktı.

Bakırköy'de bir bina önünde toplanan vatandaşlar saygı duruşunda bekleyip İstiklal Marşını okudu.

Cumhuriyet Bayramı'nın 97. yıldönümünde vatandaşlar ellerinde bayraklarla pencere ve balkonlara çıktı. 19.23'te sokağa çıkan vatandaşlar İstiklal Marşı'nı okudu.

