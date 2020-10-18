18 Ekim 2020, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Sözün bittiği yer! Uğur Yıldırım'ın cephe hattından aktardığı çarpıcı fotoğraflar

Sözün bittiği yer! Uğur Yıldırım'ın cephe hattından aktardığı çarpıcı fotoğraflar

Sabah Gazetesi savaş muhabiri Uğur Yıldırım 20 gündür Azerbaycan'da. Uğur Yıldırım'ın cephe hattından aktardığı çarpıcı fotoğrafları sizler için derledik...

Giriş Tarihi: 18.10.2020 22:44 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.10.2020 22:49
  • 1
  • 29
Sözün bittiği yer! Uğur Yıldırım'ın cephe hattından aktardığı çarpıcı fotoğraflar

Ermenistan ordusu Azerbaycan'ın ikinci büyük kenti Gence'ye bir hafta içinde ikinci kez saldırdı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 29
Sözün bittiği yer! Uğur Yıldırım'ın cephe hattından aktardığı çarpıcı fotoğraflar

10 kişinin öldüğü 11 Ekim saldırısından 6 gün sonra yine haydut devletin kente attığı füze onlarca binayı yerle bir etti.

  • 3
  • 29
Sözün bittiği yer! Uğur Yıldırım'ın cephe hattından aktardığı çarpıcı fotoğraflar

Hain saldırıya uykuda yakalanan Gence'de ikisi çocuk 14 kişi öldü, 55 kişi yaralandı.

  • 4
  • 29
Sözün bittiği yer! Uğur Yıldırım'ın cephe hattından aktardığı çarpıcı fotoğraflar

Gence şehitlerinden 8'i dün gözyaşlarıyla toprağa verildi.

  • 5
  • 29
Sözün bittiği yer! Uğur Yıldırım'ın cephe hattından aktardığı çarpıcı fotoğraflar