Sırrını kimse çözemiyor! Şaşıracaksınız

Tarih boyunca sırları çözülemedi. Çek Cumhuriyeti'nin Brno kentindeki sıradışı mahzen mezar turistlerin büyük ilgisini çekiyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 27.03.2021 22:55 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.03.2021 22:55
Sıra sıra yatan mumyaların arasında her gün temizlik yapan kadın çalışan ise ziyaretçiler tarafından soru yağmuruna tutuluyor.

Ziyaretçilerin `bir kadın olarak yalnız başına mumyaların içinde çalışmaktan korkmuyor musun?`sorusunun kendisine sürekli sorulduğunu belirten temizlik işçisi `ilk başlarda korktuğunu şimdi ise alıştığını` söyledi.

Brno Turizm Müdürlüğü websitesinin verdiği bilgiye göre Capuchin Kriptasının özel toprağı ve havalandırma sistemi mumyaların zarar görmeden açıkta sergilenmesine izin veriyor

Çek arkeoloji uzmanları geçmişte 200 tane olan mumyalardan günümüze sadece 24 tanesinin ulaştığını belirtti.