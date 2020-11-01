01 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Koronavirüsü dünyaya yaydılar! Wuhan'da dehşete düşüren parti

Dünya, koronavirüs salgınının ikinci dalgasıyla mücadele ediyor. Salgının çıkış noktası olarak kabul edilen Çin'in Vuhan kentinden ise şaşırtan görüntüler gelmeye devam ediyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 01.11.2020 12:52 Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.11.2020 12:54
Kentte daha önce de havuz partisi düzenlenmişti. Vuhan bu kez Cadılar Bayramı kutlamalarına ev sahipliği yaptı.

Caddelerin süslendiği bölgede maske takıldığı görüldü. Ancak sosyal mesafe kuralı hiçe sayıldı.

Koronavirüs kaynaklı vakaların artış eğiliminde olduğu süreçte Vuhanlıların rahat tavırları dikkatlerden kaçmadı.

Görüntüler, salgının patlak verdiği Vuhan'da hayatın normale döndüğünü bir kez daha gözler önüne serdi.

Çinli uzmanlar, salgının ikinci dalgasının halihazırda başladığını söylüyor.