Türkiye KKTC'ye 20 bin doz aşı gönderdi | KKTC'de koronavirüs aşısı ne zaman başlayacak? | Video

Türkiye KKTC’ye 20 bin doz aşı gönderdi | KKTC’de koronavirüs aşısı ne zaman başlayacak? | Video

Giriş: 15.01.2021 01:28
Güncelleme:15.01.2021 02:26
Türkiye, koronavirüs ile (Kovid-19) mücadele kapsamında KKTC’ye 20 bin doz Sinovac aşısı gönderdi. Peki, aşılama ne zaman başlayacak. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Rıza Açıkgöz aktardı.

