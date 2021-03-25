25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Muharrem İnce'nin Mavi Parti'sinin logosu belli oldu

Muharrem İnce'nin Mavi Parti'sinin logosu belli oldu

A Haber
Giriş: 25.03.2021 13:51
Güncelleme:25.03.2021 13:59
Muharrem İnce'nin "Mavi" partisinin hem sloganı hem de logosu belli oldu. Logoda DSP'nin beyaz güvercinini kullanan Mavi Parti yola "Memleket hareketi, Türkiye bereketi" diyerek çıkacak.
Partinin logosu belli oldu
Neden Mavi? Parti logosu ne?
Neden "Mavi"? Parti logosu ne?
Partinin logosu belli oldu
Partinin logosu belli oldu
