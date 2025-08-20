T.R. ADANA 5TH CIVIL COURT OF PEACE

T.R.

ADANA5TH CIVIL COURT OF PEACE

Ref. No : 2023/1562 Esas

Subject : Requisition

ANNOUNCEMENT

FROM 5TH CIVIL COURT OF PEACE OF ADANA

The Defendant: 1) Murat DÜĞER - TR ID No: 13129290726, s/o Baki and Gönül, DOB: 07.07.1985 Address: 214 Johnstone St. Westmeadows Vic 3049/Australia, residence address unknown.

2) Çiğdem DÜĞER - TR ID No: 13132290652, s/o Baki and Gönül, DOB: 22.09.1980

Adress: 14 Gates Court Roxburgh Park MELBURN 3064 /Australia, residence address

unknown.



The case numbered (2023/1562 Esas) was filed by the plaintiff Filiz GÜLLER at the 5th Civil Court of Peace of Adana for the elimination of the existing partnership in the real estate located "Adana province, Sarıçam district, Bayramhacılı neighborhood, Block 317, Parcel 2", and it was decided that notification should be made publicly, since the defendant Murat DÜĞER was not notified through the consulate; for these reasons, it is notified and warned that the defendants Murat DÜĞER and Çiğdem DÜĞER shall file a response petition within two weeks, clearly state which fact it is evidence along with the petition, attach the evidence he has to the petition and indicate the information that shall allow them to be found for documents and files to be brought from other places, personally attend the hearing to be held at the 5th Civil Court of Peace of Adana on 13/01/2026 at 09:45 or have himself represented by an attorney. Otherwise, the hearing will continue in his absence and he will not be able to object to the procedures, this notice will be deemed to have been served seven days after the date of this announcement, and this notice is notified by announcement to be valid instead of the petition and the hearing date.

Basın No: ILN02280096

#ilan.gov.tr