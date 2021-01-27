27 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba
Tilki telef olan domuzla karnını doyurdu

Son dakika haberi… Kırsal alanda telef olan domuzun leşiyle karnını doyurmaya çalışan tilki görüntülendi. Açlığını giderdikten sonra uzaklaşarak arazide gecenin karanlığına karıştı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 27.01.2021 13:25 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.01.2021 13:31
Demirözü ilçesi ile Otlukbeli arasındaki kırsalda telef olan domuz tilkinin yemeği oldu.

Gece saatlerinde doğa fotoğrafçıları tarafından görüntülenen tilki, telef olmuş domuzun etrafında dolaşırken videoya kaydedildi. Bir süre domuz leşini koklayan tilki daha sonra karnını doyurmaya çalıştı.

Etrafta başka yırtıcı hayvanın bulunmaması tilkinin karnını rahatça doyurmasını sağladı. Bütün halindeki domuz leşiyle uzun süre karnını doyuran tilki, açlığını giderdikten sonra uzaklaşarak arazide gecenin karanlığına karıştı.

