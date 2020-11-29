29 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Koronavirüs en çok onlara yaradı! Satışlar patladı

Koronavirüs en çok onlara yaradı! Satışlar patladı

Koronavirüs salgını çekme karavana olan ilgiyi artırırken, satışların yüzde 100 yükselmesini sağladı. Manisa'nın Turgutlu ilçesinde ayda 15 karavan üretimi yapan firma, gelen taleplere yetişmeye çalışıyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 29.11.2020 10:56 Güncelleme Tarihi: 29.11.2020 10:59
  • 1
  • 15
Koronavirüs en çok onlara yaradı! Satışlar patladı
Koronavirüs, dünyayı etkilediği gibi ülkemizi de etkisi altına alırken, salgından etkilenmemek için kendini izole etmek isteyen vatandaşlar karavana talep göstermeye başladı.
GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 15
Koronavirüs en çok onlara yaradı! Satışlar patladı
Manisa'nın Turgutlu ilçesinde çekme karavan üretimi yapan firma, aylık 15 karavan üretmesine rağmen, gelen taleplere yetişmekte zorlanıyor.
  • 3
  • 15
Koronavirüs en çok onlara yaradı! Satışlar patladı
Fiyatı 60 bin TL'den başlayan karavanların satışının yüzde 100 arttığını dile getiren firma yetkilisi Orhan Yılmaz, artan taleplere yetişmekte zorlandıklarını söyledi.
  • 4
  • 15
Koronavirüs en çok onlara yaradı! Satışlar patladı

Koronavirüsle birlikte insanlarda tatil anlayışının değişmesinin talebin artmasına neden olduğunu dile getiren Yılmaz, "Rutin imalatımız yıllardır devam ediyor ama koronavirüsten dolayı talep daha da arttı. Virüs sayesinde insanların tatil anlayışı değişti. Doğayı keşfetmeye başladılar.

  • 5
  • 15
Koronavirüs en çok onlara yaradı! Satışlar patladı

Birçok insan kişisel tatile yönelmeye başladı. Alternatif olarak karavan ve çadır tatili birçok insanın düşüncesinde yer etti. Daha önceleri insanların hayali olan bu karavanlar, virüsle birlikte artık yaşamın içerisinde yer almaya başladı. Karavan talebinde şu an yüzde 100 bir artış var" diye konuştu.