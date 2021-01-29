29 Ocak 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Kayak yapan kişiyi ayı kovaladı! O anlar sosyal medyayı salladı

Kayak yapan kişiyi ayı kovaladı! O anlar sosyal medyayı salladı

Romanya'da kayak yapan bir sporcuyu boz ayı kovalamaya başladı. Sporcu ayıdan kaçabilmek uzun uğraşlar verdi. Kovalamaca anları sosyal medyanın en çok izlenenleri arasına girdi.

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 29.01.2021 09:44 Güncelleme Tarihi: 29.01.2021 09:46
  • 1
  • 249
Kayak yapan kişiyi ayı kovaladı! O anlar sosyal medyayı salladı

Görüntülerin adresi Romanya Predeal Kayak Merkezi.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 249
Kayak yapan kişiyi ayı kovaladı! O anlar sosyal medyayı salladı

Sporcu kayak yaparken hiç tahmin etmeyeceği bir olay yaşadı. Dağdaki boz ayı sporcuyu kovalamaya başladı.

  • 3
  • 249
Kayak yapan kişiyi ayı kovaladı! O anlar sosyal medyayı salladı

Sporcu hayvanın dikkatini dağıtmak için sırt çantasını fırlattı ve kaçmayı başardı.

  • 4
  • 249
Kayak yapan kişiyi ayı kovaladı! O anlar sosyal medyayı salladı

Kovalamaca anları sosyal medyanın da en çok izlenenlerinden oldu.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

  • 5
  • 249
Kayak yapan kişiyi ayı kovaladı! O anlar sosyal medyayı salladı

ABD'nin Massachusetts eyaletindeki Greenfield şehrinde, Matt Bete'ye ait evin bahçe kapısını kıran ayı panik yarattı.