Cristiano Ronaldo'ya COVID-19 soruşturması

Son dakika spor haberleri... Juventus'un Portekizli yıldızı Cristiano Ronaldo hakkında İtalya polisi COVID-19 kurallarına aykırı davranışlar nedeniyle soruşturma başlattı.

Giriş Tarihi: 28.01.2021 19:08 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.01.2021 19:10
Juventus'un Portekizli yıldızı Cristiano Ronaldo hakkında İtalya'nın corona virüs düzenlemelerini ihlal edebilecek bir kayak gezisi yaptığı gerekçesiyle İtalyan polisi tarafından soruşturma başlatıldı.

Ronaldo, bu hafta başında kız arkadaşı Georgina Rodriguez'in doğum gününü kutlamak için Aosta Vadisi'nin bulunduğu İtalya'nın Courmayeur bölgesine gitmişti.

Söz konusu lokasyonun corona virüs açısından orta ila yüksek riskli turuncu bölge olarak geçmesi sebebiyle İtalyan polisi, 35 yaşındaki oyuncu hakkında soruşturma başlattı.

Courmayeur'a girebilmek için birkaç istisnasından biri, şahısların turuncu bölgelerde ikinci bir evinin olması.

2017 yılından beri Rodriguez ile birlikte olan Ronaldo'nun; Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, Eva Maria Dos Santos ve Mateo Ronaldo isimlerinde 4 çocuğu bulunuyor.