12 Şubat 2021, Cuma
Türk komandoları ve Azerbaycan askeri Kars'ta tatbikat yaptı

Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri Kars'ta son dönemin en kapsamlı kış tatbikatını düzenledi. 2021 Kış Tatbikatı'nda Mehmetçik ile Azerbaycan askerleri görev aldı. İşte tatbikattan yansıyan görüntüler.

Giriş Tarihi: 10.02.2021 15:06 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.02.2021 15:09
9. Kolordu Komutanlığının sevk ve idaresinde, 14. Mekanize Piyade Tugay Komutanlığı tarafından Kars'taki Şehit İstikam Astsubay Kıdemli Üstçavuş İlhan Hamlı Atış ve Tatbikat Alanı'nda düzenlenen "Kış-2021 Tatbikatı"na, Azerbaycan Silahlı Kuvvetleri personeli de katıldı.

14. Mekanize Piyade Tugay Komutanlığında düzenlenen basın brifingi programında, gazetecilere tatbikattan kısa kesitler izletildikten sonra 9. Kolordu Komutanlığında görevli Topçu Albay Şafak Oğuz, tatbikatla ilgili bilgi verdi.

Tatbikat alanına götürülen gazetecilere, tatbikatın komuta merkezi gezdirildikten sonra, burada Azerbaycanlı komutanların da yer aldığı bir durum değerlendirmesi yapıldı ve ardından birçok senaryonun planlandığı tatbikata geçildi.

TATBİKAT NEFES KESTİ

Tatbikatta, senaryo gereği İHA'ların tespit ettiği düşman karargahının olduğu bölgeye, Azerbaycan ve Türk Özel Kuvvet Komutanlığı personelinden oluşan karma tim tarafından direkt görev harekatı icra etti.

Helikopterlerle temsili düşman karargahının olduğu bölgeye indirilen bordo bereliler, burada düşman unsurlarını etkisiz hale getirdikten sonra ATAK helikopterlerle, düşman bölgesi ve köprüsü ateş altına alındı.