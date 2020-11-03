Atina'nın ilk camisi ibadete açıldı

03 Kasım 2020, Salı
Yunanistan'ın başkenti Atina'nın ilk camisi, 14 yıllık plan ve inşa sürecinin ardından yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) tedbirleriyle ibadete açıldı.

Giriş Tarihi: 03.11.2020 22:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 03.11.2020 22:11
Yunanistan Eğitim ve Din İşleri Bakanlığından yapılan açıklamada, "Atina Camisi, 2 Kasım 2020 itibarıyla hizmete açılmıştır ve dini alanlar için öngörülen Kovid-19 önlemleri çerçevesinde mesafe ve sağlık tedbirleri uygulanmaktadır." ifadesi kullanıldı.

Bundan böyle beş vakit namaz kılınacağı ifade edilen camide, güvenlik, temizlik, koruma ve diğer hizmetler için tüm gerekli düzenlemelerin sona erdiği duyuruldu.

SALGIN NEDENİYLE CEMAAT 9 KİŞİYLE SINIRLI

Kovid-19 nedeniyle resmi açılışının başka bir tarihte yapılacağı belirtilen caminin, vakit namazlarında cemaatin salgın koşullarından dolayı 9 kişiyle sınırlandırıldığı dile getirildi.

Caminin ilk imamı 49 yaşındaki Fas kökenli Yunan vatandaşı Muhammed Zaki oldu.

Yunanistan Din İşlerinden Sorumlu Genel Sekreteri Yorgo Kalaitzis, yaptığı açıklamada, "2006 yılından bu yana birbirini izleyen hükümetlerin uzun çabaları tamamlandı. Yunanistan, ülke içinde ve dışında demokrasi ve din özgürlüğü konusunda net bir mesaj veriyor." değerlendirmesinde bulundu.