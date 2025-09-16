Robert Redford kimdir, nereli, kaç yaşında, hastalığı neydi? Hangi filmlerde yer aldı?

Robert Redford Rol Aldığı Filmler

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

The Candidate (1972)

The Sting (1973)

The Way We Were (1973)

The Great Gatsby (1974)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

All the President's Men (1976)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

The Electric Horseman (1979)

Brubaker (1980)

The Natural (1984)

Out of Africa (1985)

Legal Eagles (1986)

Havana (1990)

Sneakers (1992)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Up Close & Personal (1996)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Spy Game (2001)

The Last Castle (2001)

The Clearing (2004)

An Unfinished Life (2005)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

The Company You Keep (2012)

All Is Lost (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

Truth (2015)

Pete's Dragon (2016)

The Discovery (2017)

Our Souls at Night (2017)

The Old Man & the Gun (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)