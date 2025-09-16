Viral Galeri Viral Liste Robert Redford kimdir, nereli, kaç yaşında, hastalığı neydi? Hangi filmlerde yer aldı?

Robert Redford kimdir, nereli, kaç yaşında, hastalığı neydi? Hangi filmlerde yer aldı?

Hollywood'un altın çağını şekillendiren Robert Redford'un hayatını kaybetmesi sonrası, usta sanatçının biyografisi ve sinema yolculuğu merak edilmeye başlandı.

ahaber.com.tr Haber Merkezi
Giriş Tarihi: 16.09.2025 16:21
Robert Redford kimdir, nereli, kaç yaşında, hastalığı neydi? Hangi filmlerde yer aldı?

Oyunculuk, yönetmenlik, yapımcılık ve iş insanı kimlikleriyle tanınan Robert Redford'un hayatını kaybetmesi hayranları tarafından üzüntüyle karşılandı. Sanat hayatı boyunca unutulmaz yapımlara imza atan Redford aynı zamanda Hollywood'un hafızasına kazınmış bir figür olarak hatırlanıyor. Peki, Robert Redford kimdir, kaç yaşında, nereli?

Robert Redford kimdir, nereli, kaç yaşında, hastalığı neydi? Hangi filmlerde yer aldı?

Robert Redford Kimdir, Neden Hayatını Kaybetti?

Santa Monica, Kaliforniya'da 1936 yılında dünyaya gelen Redford, genç yaşta annesini kaybetmesiyle zor bir dönem yaşadı. Van Nuys High School'dan mezun olduktan sonra Colorado Üniversitesine beyzbol bursuyla kabul edildi. Ancak yaşadığı sorunlar bursunu kaybetmesine neden oldu. Daha sonra Brooklyn'de Pratt Enstitüsü'nde sahne tasarımı eğitimi aldı ve sanat yolculuğu burada başladı. Redford'un beyazperdedeki yükselişi 1967 yapımı Barefoot in the Park ile başladı. Ardından Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting ve The Great Gatsby gibi filmlerle tüm dünyada tanındı. 1970'ler ve 80'lerde rol aldığı yapımlar, Hollywood'un altın dönemine damga vurdu. Sadece oyunculukla sınırlı kalmayan Redford, Ordinary People filmiyle En İyi Yönetmen Oscar'ını kazanarak sinema tarihine geçti. 1980'de aldığı Oscar ödülünün yanı sıra, 2002'de Akademi Onur Ödülü'ne layık görüldü.89 yaşındaki ünlü ismin hayatını neden kaybettiğine dair ise net bir bilgi bulunmuyor.

Robert Redford kimdir, nereli, kaç yaşında, hastalığı neydi? Hangi filmlerde yer aldı?

Robert Redford Rol Aldığı Filmler

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

The Candidate (1972)

The Sting (1973)

The Way We Were (1973)

The Great Gatsby (1974)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

All the President's Men (1976)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

The Electric Horseman (1979)

Brubaker (1980)

The Natural (1984)

Out of Africa (1985)

Legal Eagles (1986)

Havana (1990)

Sneakers (1992)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Up Close & Personal (1996)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Spy Game (2001)

The Last Castle (2001)

The Clearing (2004)

An Unfinished Life (2005)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

The Company You Keep (2012)

All Is Lost (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

Truth (2015)

Pete's Dragon (2016)

The Discovery (2017)

Our Souls at Night (2017)

The Old Man & the Gun (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

SON DAKİKA