Tilki kaçtı onlar kovaladı! Hemen telefonuna sarıldı

Son dakika haberi… Hakkari'nin Yüksekova ilçe merkezine inen tilkinin köpekler tarafından kovalanması bir vatandaş tarafından saniye saniye görüntülendi.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 21.01.2021 09:09 Güncelleme Tarihi: 21.01.2021 09:10
Esendere yolu üzerinde gitmekte olan Cafer Atalay adlı taksici, yolun üzerinde köpeklerin bir şeylerin kovaladığını gördü. Atalay, aracıyla yaklaştığında köpeklerin tilkiyi kovaladığını fark etti.

Hemen cep telefonunu çıkartarak kovalamayı kayıt altına alan Atalay, "Esendere beldesine gidiyordum. Yolda köpeklerin bir şey kovaladığını gördüm. Bende hemen hızlıca yaklaştım. Köpekler tilkiyi kovalıyor. Hemen videosunu çektim. Tilki bir süre sonra köpekleri atlatarak gözden kayboldu." dedi.

