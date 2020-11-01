Son dakika: Trafikte görenleri şok eden manzara! Bagajda çocukla...

01 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Son dakika haberi... Bursa'nın İnegöl ilçesinde bir otomobil bagajında yolculuk eden küçük çocuğu görenler şok oldu. O anlar bir vatandaş tarafından görüntülendi.

Giriş Tarihi: 01.11.2020 11:51 Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.11.2020 11:54
Henüz plakası ve sürücüsü belirlenemeyen bir otomobilin arka bagajında küçük yaşta bir çocuğun olduğunu görenler şaştı kaldı. Arka kapağının açık olduğu ve içinde çocuğun bulunduğu otomobil İnegöl'ün en işlek caddesinde hiç bir şeye aldırış etmeden yoluna devam etti.

O anlar başka bir sürücü tarafından saniye saniye kayıt altına alındı. Çekilen o görüntüler görenlerin tepkisine neden oldu. Otomobil bir süre sonra gözden kaybolarak kayıplara karıştı, geriye ise çekilen görüntüler kaldı.

Yolda karşılarında bir kamyonun kasasında tank olduğunu gören insanlar bu görüntü karşısında şaşırıp kaldı.

Ağırlığıyla kamyonun dengesini bozan tank durumun farkında olmasa da, kamyonun şoförü halinden memnun gibi. Çünkü yoluna devam ediyor...

Tankın buraya nasıl taşındığı, nereye götürüldüğü ise merak konusu...