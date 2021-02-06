Son dakika: Terörün inleri çember altında! Bölgeden çarpıcı kareler geldi

06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Tunceli'de, terör örgütlerine yönelik sürdürülen 'Eren-7 Mercan Munzur' operasyonunun yürütüldüğü bölgeye gelen Vali Mehmet Ali Özkan ve komutanlar, güvenlik güçlerine destek ziyaretinde bulundu.

Giriş Tarihi: 06.02.2021 13:49 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.02.2021 13:49
Jandarma Bölge Komutanı Tuğgeneral Turgay Aras, İl Jandarma Komutanı Albay Durali Ceylan ve İl Jandarma Komutan Yardımcısı Albay Halil Başer ile operasyonun yürütüldüğü bölgelere giden Vali Özkan, Ovacık ve Hozat ilçesi kırsalında güvenlik güçleriyle bir araya gelerek operasyonlar hakkında komutanlardan bilgi aldı.

Jandarma ve polis özel hareket timlerine görevlerinde başarı dileyen Özkan, "Allah, güvenlik güçlerimizin yar ve yardımcısı olsun." dedi.

Operasyona, İl Jandarma Komutanlığında görevli jandarma komando, jandarma özel harekat (JÖH) ile polis özel harekat (PÖH) ve güvenlik korucularının yer aldığı 59 operasyonel timden oluşan 1062 personel katılıyor.

