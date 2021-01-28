28 Ocak 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Son dakika: Samsun'da sanayi sitesinde yangın

Son dakika: Samsun'da sanayi sitesinde yangın

Son dakika haberi... Samsun'da 19 Mayıs Sanayi Sitesi'nde çıkan yangında 4 iş yeri ile 2 otomobil yandı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Mahmut Erdoğan aktardı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 28.01.2021 08:43 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.01.2021 08:43
  • 1
  • 19
Son dakika: Samsun'da sanayi sitesinde yangın

Tekkeköy ilçesi 19 Mayıs Sanayi Sitesi'nde motor yağı deposu ve mobilya imalathanesinde saat 04.30 sıralarında yangın çıktı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 19
Son dakika: Samsun'da sanayi sitesinde yangın

Rüzgarın da etkisiyle yayılan alevler 2 iş yerine daha sıçradı.

  • 3
  • 19
Son dakika: Samsun'da sanayi sitesinde yangın

İhbar üzerine bölgeye çok sayıda itfaiye ve polis ekibi sevk edildi.

  • 4
  • 19
Son dakika: Samsun'da sanayi sitesinde yangın

İtfaiye ekipleri alevlere müdahale etti.

  • 5
  • 19
Son dakika: Samsun'da sanayi sitesinde yangın

Yangın, ekiplerin yoğun çabası sonucu kontrol altına alındı.