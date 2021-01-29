Son dakika: İstanbul Boğazı turkuaz renge büründü

29 Ocak 2021, Cuma
Son dakika haberi... İstanbul'da etkili olan rüzgar ve yağışın ardından boğaz'ın rengi değişti. Turkuaz rengine bürünen deniz doyumsuz görüntüler oluşturdu

İstanbul'da etkili olan rüzgar ve yağışın ardından Boğaz'ın rengi değişti.

Turkuaz rengine bürünen deniz doyumsuz görüntüler oluşturdu.

Turkuaz rengiyle muhteşem bir görsel oluşturan İstanbul Boğaz'ı havadan görüntülendi.

Boğaz'daki bu renk değişimiyle ilgili İstanbul Teknik Üniversitesi Meteoroloji Mühendisliği Öğretim Üyesi Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Toros, açıklamalarda bulundu.

"GENELDE MAYIS - HAZİRAN AYLARINDA KARŞILAŞTIĞIMIZ BİR DURUMDU"
İstanbul Boğazı'ndaki renk değişiminin genelde yaz aylarında karşılaşılan bir durum olduğunu belirten Prof. Dr. Toros, "Bugünlerde biliyorsunuz deniz son derece dalgalı ve kuzeyden hava hareketleri var. Su hareketleri var. Şunu biliyoruz, Karadeniz bu mikroorganizmalar yönünden son derece zengin. Uzmanlar bunu söylüyorlar. Tabi ki bunlar dalgalarla beraber bol miktarda suyun içine karıştığını görüyoruz. Ve bu karışmanın sonucu olarak biz normal mavi olan deniz suyu rengini turkuaza doğru değiştiğini görüyoruz. İstanbul'da bu daha çok bahar aylarında bilhassa mayıs ve haziran aylarında görülür. Ama işte böyle çok ender de olsa yılın belli dönemlerinde, çok kuvvetli poyraz olduğu zaman deniz su renginin değiştiğini görebiliyoruz. Bu tamamen güneş ışığının atmosfer boyunca kat ettiği mesafe, deniz su yüzeyine giriş açısı ve suyun içeriğindeki mikroorganizmaların miktarı, yoğunluğu ve onların kendi içindeki faaliyetlerine bağlı olarak renk değişikliğini görebiliyoruz" şeklinde konuştu.