Paçasına sarıldı gitmemesi için elinden geleni yaptı! Bebek panda sosyal medyada gündem oldu

Güney Kore'de bir hayvanat bahçesinde kendisini tartmaya gelen görevlinin gitmesini istemeyen bebek pandanın verdiği mücadele sosyal medyanın en çok izlenenleri arasına girdi.

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 25.01.2021 15:12 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.01.2021 15:13
Hayvanat bahçesi görevlisinin paçasına yapıştı gitmemesi için elinden gelen her şeyi yaptı.

Bebek pandanın elinden bir türlü kurtulamayan görevli ise ne yapacağını şaşırdı. Görüntüler Güney Kore'deki bir hayvanat bahçesinde kaydedildi.

6 aylık bebek panda Fu Bao kendisini tartmaya gelen hayvanat bahçesi yetkilisinin gitmesini istemeyince çareyi bacağına sarılmakta buldu.

Görevlinin gitmesine izin vermeyen pandanın bu mücadelesi sosyal medyada gündem oldu. Milyonlarca kişinin izlediği videoya binlerce yorum yağdı.

