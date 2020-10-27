Öyle bir şey tuttu ki... Tam 27 kilo! Bakın ne yaptı?

27 Ekim 2020, Salı
Bilecik Pelitözü Gölpark da sportif balıkçılık yapan Cihat Öztürk, gölette öyle bir şey yakaladı ki görenler hayrete düştü. Bakın 27 kilo ağırlığındaki o balığı ne yaptı?

Sportif balıkçılık yapan Pelitözü Gölpark saha sorumlusu Tamer Sargıl, Cihat Öztürk ve arkadaşları 4 günlük kamp yaparak balık avına çıktı. Gölette avlanan Öztürk'ün oltasına 27 kilo ağırlığında sazan balığı takıldı.

GÖLETE BIRAKILDI

Sazan balığını yakalayan Öztürk ise avcılığı sportif amaçla yaptıklarını ve yeniden gölete saldıklarını ifade ederek, "Dört günlük avımızın son gecesinde sazan balığı yakaladık. Sabah saat 04.00 aldık balığı. Şimdi salımını yapıyoruz. Balığımız 27 kilo geldi. Pelitözü göletindeki en büyük olduğunu öğrendik. Böyle balıkları herkes salsın. Yakalayan herkes yeniden suya salması gerekiyor" diye konuştu. Sazan balığı daha sonra yeniden gölete bırakıldı.

