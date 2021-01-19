19 Ocak 2021, Salı
Oltasına takıldı! Neye uğradığını şaşırdı

Son dakika haberi... Mersin'de sahilde balık tutan bir vatandaşın oltasına, martı takıldı. Balık için atılan oltaya takılan martı, vatandaş tarafından sahile çıkartılarak kurtarıldı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 19.01.2021 14:31 Güncelleme Tarihi: 19.01.2021 14:39
Edinilen bilgiye göre, merkez Akdeniz ilçesine bağlı Atatürk Parkı sahilinde balık tutan bir vatandaşın oltasına, birden martı takıldı.

Önce ne yapacağını şaşıran vatandaş daha sonra martıyı yavaş yavaş sahile çekti.

Kıyıya kadar martının yara almaması için uğraşan vatandaş, karaya çıkardığı martıyı takıldığı oltadan kurtarmaya çalıştı.

Bir süre uğraştıktan sonra oltadan martıyı kurtaran vatandaş, daha sonra havaya atarak, onu özgürlüğüne kavuşturdu.

Öte yandan, olay anı sahilde bulunan bir vatandaş tarafından cep telefonu kamerasıyla görüntülendi.