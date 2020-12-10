10 Aralık 2020, Perşembe
Nesli tükenmekte olan hayvan Bitlis'te görüntülendi! Kene avcısı olarak biliniyor

Son dakika haberi... Kene avcısı olarak bilinen nesli hızla tükenmekte olan sülün kuşu yorgun halde Bitlis'te İsmail Buhan adlı vatandaş tarafından görüntülendi. İşte nesli tükenmekte olan hayvanlar…

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 10.12.2020 08:37 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.12.2020 08:46
Bitlis'teki Dideban Dağı eteklerinde bulduğu sülün kuşunu görüntüleyen Buhan, özellikle nesli tükenmekte olan hayvanlara zarar verilmemesi gerektiğini belirtti.

Bir diğer adıyla 'kene avcısı' olarak bilinen sülün kuşunu yorgun halde bulan Buhan, hayvanın yemini ve suyunu verdikten sonra tekrar doğaya bıraktı.

Sarıgöl'de çiftçilik yapan Zeki Buran (37), dün sabah evinin yakınında, komşuları ile birlikte yaralı olduğu için uçamayan balıkçılgiller familyasına ait balaban kuşu olduğunu farketti.

Sağ kanadı kırık olan bitkin haldeki kuşu evine götüren Buran, yarayı temizledi.

Balabanı kıymayla besleyen Buran, daha sonra Salihli Doğa Koruma ve Milli Parklar Koruma Şefliği'ni aradı.