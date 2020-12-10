Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(i)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
10 Aralık 2020, Perşembe
Haberler Galeri Nesli tükenmekte olan hayvan Bitlis'te görüntülendi! Kene avcısı olarak biliniyor
Nesli tükenmekte olan hayvan Bitlis'te görüntülendi! Kene avcısı olarak biliniyor
Son dakika haberi... Kene avcısı olarak bilinen nesli hızla tükenmekte olan sülün kuşu yorgun halde Bitlis'te İsmail Buhan adlı vatandaş tarafından görüntülendi. İşte nesli tükenmekte olan hayvanlar…
Giriş Tarihi: 10.12.2020 08:37 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.12.2020 08:46