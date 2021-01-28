28 Ocak 2021, Perşembe
Martıların rüzgarla dansı görsel şölen sundu

Son dakika haberi... İstanbul'da rüzgarla dans eden martıların oluşturduğu manzara görsel şölen sundu. Binlerce martının rüzgarın geçmesini beklediği o anlar havadan görüntülendi.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 28.01.2021 16:37 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.01.2021 16:43
Martıların rüzgarla dansı görsel şölen sundu

İstanbul'u etkisi altına alan şiddetli fırtına hayatı olumsuz etkilerken, martıların rüzgarda uçmakta güçlük çektiği anlar görsel şölen sundu.

Martıların rüzgarla dansı görsel şölen sundu

Fırtınayla mücadele eden martılar adeta gökyüzünü kapladı.

Martıların rüzgarla dansı görsel şölen sundu

İstanbul'da etkili olan yağış ve fırtına nedeniyle kuşlar da uçmakta güçlük çekti.

Martıların rüzgarla dansı görsel şölen sundu

Martılar toplu halde Kazlıçeşme'de bulunan otopark alanına sığındı.

Martıların rüzgarla dansı görsel şölen sundu

Uçmakta zorlanan binlerce martının, rüzgarın geçmesini beklediği o anlar havadan görüntülendi.