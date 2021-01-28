Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
ANA SAYFA
28 Ocak 2021, Perşembe
Martıların rüzgarla dansı görsel şölen sundu
Son dakika haberi... İstanbul'da rüzgarla dans eden martıların oluşturduğu manzara görsel şölen sundu. Binlerce martının rüzgarın geçmesini beklediği o anlar havadan görüntülendi.
Giriş Tarihi: 28.01.2021 16:37 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.01.2021 16:43