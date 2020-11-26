26 Kasım 2020, Perşembe
Koronavirüs nedeniyle boş kalmıştı! Üniversite kampüsünde o hayvan görüntülendi

Koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle uzaktan eğitim dönemine geçilmesiyle Bolu Abant İzzet Baysal Üniversitesi Gölköy kampüsü boş kaldı. Boş kalan kampüsü uğrak yeri haline getiren hayvan böyle görüntülendi.

Giriş Tarihi: 26.11.2020 14:36 Güncelleme Tarihi: 26.11.2020 14:48
Koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle uzaktan eğitim dönemine geçilmesiyle Bolu Abant İzzet Baysal Üniversitesi Gölköy kampüsü boş kaldı.

Ormanlık alanın yanında bulunan kampüs, bir tilkinin uğrak yeri haline geldi.

Tilki, kampüs içindeki çimlerde gezindi.

Abant İzzet Baysal Üniversitesi Basın ve Halkla İlişkiler Müdürü Fatih Peker, fotoğraf makinesiyle tilkinin fotoğraflarını çekti.

Peker'in sosyal medyada paylaştığı tilki, sevimli görüntüsüyle ilgi gördü.