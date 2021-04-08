08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Komodo ejderi markete daldı! Müşteriler çığlık çığlığa kaçtı

Tayland'ın Nakhon Pathom kentinde günün her saati açık bir markette alışveriş yapanlar gördükleri karşısında donup kaldı. Bir müşterinin markette çektiği görüntü sosyal medyaya damgasını vurdu.

Giriş Tarihi: 08.04.2021 09:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 08.04.2021 09:07
Tayland'ın Nakhon Pathom kentinde Narimpa Tangsin, günün her saati açık bir markete girdiğinde başına geleceklerden ve dünya çapında gündem olacağından habersizdi.

Tangsin ve diğer müşteriler olağan şekilde alışverişlerini yaparken, içecek dolaplarının yanında bir hareket farkedip cep telefonlarıyla kayda almaya başladılar.

İçecek dolaplarının yanında kanaldan çıkıp markete girmiş dev bir kertenkele vardı. Bütün müşteriler ellerindeki ürünleri bırakıp hayvana odaklandı.

Narimpa Tangsin'in Facebook hesabında yayınladığı görüntülerde, dev kertenkelenin içecek dolabını bırakıp süt reyonuna tırmanmaya başladığı görülüyor.

Bazı süt paketlerini devirerek en üst rafa kadar çıkan dev canlı, müşterilerni çığlıklarına aldırmıyor. Kertenkele, en üst rafta boylu boyunca uzanıp dinlenmeye başlıyor.