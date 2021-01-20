Kış uykusuna yatmayan ayılar şaşırttı

20 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba
Son dakika haberi... Hakkari'nin Çukurca ilçesine bağlı Pirinçeken köyü bölgesinde kış uykusundan uyanan ayı ve yavrusu görenleri şaşırttı.

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 20.01.2021 12:38 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.01.2021 12:40
Kuzey Irak sınırında bulunan Çukurca ilçesinin Pirinçeken bölgesinde yaşayan boz ayıların kış uykusundan uyanmaları kameralara yansıdı.

Yöre halkı, ayıların bu mevsimde fazla görünmediklerini belirterek aç oldukları için kış uykusundan uyandıklarını belirtti.

ABD'nin Massachusetts eyaletindeki Greenfield şehrinde, Matt Bete'ye ait evin bahçe kapısını kıran ayı panik yarattı.

Evin havuzuna doğru ilerleyen ayı önce havuza yönelip havuzdan su içti.

Daha sonra havuzda kenarındaki şezlongta uyuya kalan Bete'ye yaklaştı.