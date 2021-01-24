24 Ocak 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Kış geldi! Ayıların uykusu gelmedi

Kış geldi! Ayıların uykusu gelmedi

Son dakika haberi... Bursa'nın Karacabey ilçesinde bulunan Ovakorusu ayı barınağı ve rehabilitasyon merkezi'nde 5'i yavru 66'ı yetişkin olmak üzere 71 ayının bu kış da uykusu gelmedi.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 24.01.2021 10:17 Güncelleme Tarihi: 24.01.2021 10:18
  • 1
  • 260
Kış geldi! Ayıların uykusu gelmedi

Bursa'nın Karacabey ilçesinde bulunan Ovakorusu ayı barınağı ve rehabilitasyon merkezi'nde 5'i yavru 66'ı yetişkin olmak üzere 71 ayının bu kış da uykusu gelmedi.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 260
Kış geldi! Ayıların uykusu gelmedi

Türkiye'nin tek ayı barınağındaki kış uykusuna yatmayan 71 ayıya özel beslenme programı hazırlandı.

  • 3
  • 260
Kış geldi! Ayıların uykusu gelmedi

Günde bir ayının yaklaşık 5 - 6 kilogram yiyecek yediğini belirten yetkililer, elma, armut, salatalık, tavuk, pelet yem, havuç gibi gıdaların düzenli olarak verildiğini kaydetti.

  • 4
  • 260
Kış geldi! Ayıların uykusu gelmedi

Barınakta ayılara günde 400 kilograma yakın yiyecek veriliyor.

  • 5
  • 260
Kış geldi! Ayıların uykusu gelmedi