24 Ocak 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Keşiş yengecin kabuğu cam şişe

Keşiş yengecin kabuğu cam şişe

Tayland'da ilginç görüntüler kaydedildi. Görüntüyü ilginç kılan yumuşak gövdelerini korumak için kabuk arayışına çıkan bir keşiş yengecinin tercihi. Bakın neyi sahiplendi?

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 24.01.2021 08:47 Güncelleme Tarihi: 24.01.2021 08:48
  • 1
  • 119
Keşiş yengecin kabuğu cam şişe

Tayland'da ilginç görüntüler kaydedildi. Görüntüyü ilginç kılan yumuşak gövdelerini korumak için kabuk arayışına çıkan bir keşiş yengecinin tercihi. Bakın neyi sahiplendi?

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 119
Keşiş yengecin kabuğu cam şişe

Tayland'da kaydedilen görüntülerde doğal kabuk kıtlığı nedeniyle kabuksuz kalan yengeç sığınmak için doğaya atılmış kırık bir cam şişesini sahiplendi.

  • 3
  • 119
Keşiş yengecin kabuğu cam şişe

Keşiş yengecinin tercihi bulunduğu ortamda hem deniz kabuğunun olmaması hem de doğaya atılan plastik ya da cam şişelerin çokluğundan kaynaklanıyor.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

  • 4
  • 119
Keşiş yengecin kabuğu cam şişe

İşte muhtemelen daha hiç görmediğini dünyanın en ilginç hayvanları.

  • 5
  • 119
Keşiş yengecin kabuğu cam şişe