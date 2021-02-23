23 Şubat 2021, Salı
Son dakika haberi... İzmit'te bir ağaç dalında "Allahu ekber" diyen karga görenleri şaşırttı. Vatandaşlar cep telefonlarının kameralarıyla kargayı görüntüledi.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 23.02.2021 17:40 Güncelleme Tarihi: 23.02.2021 17:42
İzmit Yahya Kaptan Mahallesi'nde marketten eve dönen Sibel Ferik, ağaçtan "Allahu ekber" sesi geldiğini duyunca şaşırdı.

Sesin kargadan geldiğini fark eden Ferik, o anı cep telefonu kamerasıyla görüntüledi. Çevredekilerin de görüntülemeye çalıştığı karga bu esnada uçarak bölgeden uzaklaştı.

'İLK DEFA BÖYLE BİR OLAYLA KARŞILAŞTIM'
İlk defa böyle bir durumla karşılaştığını anlatan Sibel Ferik, "Dün market alışverişinden dönerken 'Allahu ekber' denilince kafamı kaldırdım. Bir grup da ellerinde telefonlarla çekim yapıyordu. Ben de hemen telefonla çekmeye başladım. Sesler artınca herhalde ürktü ve gözden kayboldu. İlk defa böyle bir olayla karşılaştım ve çok şaşırdım. Böyle bir duruma da şahit olmaktan mutluluk duydum. Mahallemizde iki cami var ve büyük ihtimalle de ezan seslerini duyunca öğrendi" dedi.

'KARGALAR TAKLİT YAPABİLİR'
Görüntüleri izleyen veteriner Ejder Dalkıç, kargaların çok zeki hayvanlar olduğunu ve taklit yapabileceğini ifade ederek, "Kargalar şempanzelerden sonra bilinen en zeki hayvanlardan biridir. Taklit yetenekleri çok alışık olmadığımız bir durum olsa da taklit yapabilir. Bu karga iki cami arasında yuvada büyüdüyse ve annesinin de namaz vaktinde geldiğini kendisini şartlandıysa şu an annesini çağırmak için Allahu ekber demesi gayet başarılı ve inanılmaz bir olay diye düşünüyorum. Kargalar çok zekidir böyle bir davranış olabilir" diye konuştu.

