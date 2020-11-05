05 Kasım 2020, Perşembe
İzmir'deki depremin ardından meydana gelen tsunaminin bilançosu açıklandı

İzmir'de meydana gelen depremin ardından Seferihisar ilçesindeki tsunaminin bilançosu, Sahil Güvenlik Komutanlığı tarafından açıklandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 05.11.2020 01:52 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.11.2020 01:55
Merkez üssü Seferihisar açıkları olan 6,6 şiddetindeki depremin ardından Sığacık mevkiinde tsunami meydana gelmişti.

86 yaşındaki Fatma Erçetin'in de hayatını kaybettiği tsunamide çok sayıda tekne batmış ve karaya oturmuştu.

SAHİL GÜVENLİK KOMUTANLIĞINDAN AÇIKLAMA

Sahil Güvenlik Komutanlığı ilçede meydana gelen tsunaminin bilançosunu açıkladı.

Yapılan açıklamada, "Sahil Gu¨venlik Komutanlığı'ndan alınan bilgiye göre meydana gelen deprem sonrası 26 tekne batmış, 23 tekne ve 1 kara aracı Sahil Gu¨venlik Komutanlığı ekiplerince kurtarılmış, 43 tekne karaya oturmuştur. Yapılan çalışmalar neticesinde batan 26 tekneden 19'unun su altından çıkarılması, karaya oturan 43 tekneden 40'ının kurtarılması sağlanmıştır. Sahil Güvenlik Komutanlığı 186 personel, 15 sahil güvenlik botu ile çalışmalarına devam etmektedir" sözlerine yer verildi.

