20 Ekim 2020, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri İhbar üzerine kazdılar altından Ferrari çıktı!

İhbar üzerine kazdılar altından Ferrari çıktı!

İki çocuk bahçede çamur ile oynadıkları esnada toprağın altında bir şey olduğunu gördüler. Yetkileri çağıran aile yerin bir metre altında gömülü 1974 Ferrari ile karşılaşınca şoke oldu.

Giriş Tarihi: 05.04.2018 07:42 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.10.2020 12:49
  • 1
  • 17
İhbar üzerine kazdılar altından Ferrari çıktı!

Kimi Ferrari buldu, kimi tarihi eser.. İşte insanların bahçelerinden çıkan en ilginç şeyler ve hikayeleri:

Chris ve Colleen Otcasek, Kaliforniya'daki evlerini satın aldığında, arka bahçelerinde Soğuk Savaş döneminde inşa edilen radyasyona karşı yapılmış bir sığınak olduğunu bilmiyorlardı. Evin sahibi mühendisin kendisi için yaptırdığı sığınak kağıt havlular, uyku hapları, konserveler, kahve, kitaplar ve dergilerle doluydu

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 17
İhbar üzerine kazdılar altından Ferrari çıktı!

Tarih öncesi dönemlerden kalma armadillo kabuğu Arjantinli Jose Antonio Nievas, çiftliğinin yanında dev bir "dinozor yumurtası" buldu. Volkswagen Beetle'ın büyüklüğündeki tarih öncesi bir armadilloya ait olan kabuğun üzerinde kavga sırasında oluştuğu tahmin edilen bir delik de bulunuyor.

  • 3
  • 17
İhbar üzerine kazdılar altından Ferrari çıktı!

1978'de Los Angeles'taki arka bahçelerini kazan iki çocuk bir Ferrari Dino 246 GTS ile karşılaştı. Polis arabanın çalıntı olduğuna,muhtemelen bir sigorta aldatmacasının bir parçası olduğuna karar kıldı. Ferrari sigorta şirketine teslim edildi ve açık artırmada satıldı.

  • 4
  • 17
İhbar üzerine kazdılar altından Ferrari çıktı!

Salt Lake City'de yaşayan 14 yaşındaki Ali Ertürk, 2014'te korkunç bir keşif yaptı. Bahçesine yapay gölet yapmak için çukur kazan Ali bir anda kemiklerle karşılaştı. Yapılan incelemelerde bulunan kemiklerin 1000 yılı aşkın süredir orada gömülü olan bir Kızılderili'ye ait oldu ve bölgenin muhtemelen bir mezarlık olduğu keşfedildi.

  • 5
  • 17
İhbar üzerine kazdılar altından Ferrari çıktı!

Ortaçağ hazinesiAvusturya'da Andreas K., 2007 yılında arka bahçesini kazarken yüzük, broş, toka ve gümüş plakalar gibi yaklaşık 200 mücevher parçasının bulunduğu bir hazine buldu. İki yıl boyunca evinde unuttuğu hazine taşınırken tekrar aklına gelen Andreas yaklaşık 650 yıllık olan hazineyi yerel bir müzeye bağışladı.