Hakkari'de kış uykusundan uyanan ayı ortalığı birbirine kattı!

Hakkari'nin Çukurca ilçesinde kış uykusundan uyanan ayılar 150 arı kovanına zarar verdi. O anlara ait görüntüler ise izleyenleri şoke etti.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 27.03.2021 22:23 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.03.2021 22:27
Havaların ısınmasıyla birlikte kış uykusundan uyanmaya başlayan ayılar, ormanlık alanda yiyecek bulamayınca yerleşim yerlerine kadar inmeye başladı.

150 ARI KOVANINI PARÇALADILAR

Hakkari'nin Kaymaklı köyünde arıcılıkla geçimini sağlayan Necmiye Onat ile eşi Derviş Demirkan, kış aylarında Çukurca ilçesine bağlı Narlı köyü yakınlarına götürdükleri 150 arı kovanı, kış uykusundan uyanan ayılar tarafından parçalandı. Demirkan çiftine ait arı kovanlarına saldıran ayılar, 150 kovanı büyük zarar verdi. Sabaha doğru gürültüyle uyanan Demirkan çifti, gördükleri manzarayla şaşkına döndü.

Kovanlarının telef olması nedeniyle büyük üzüntü yaşayan Derviş Demirkan, "Kış aylarında bal kovanlarımızı rakımı düşük Zap Vadisi'ne götürüyoruz. Yaz aylarında yine kovanlarımızı alıp kendi köyümüze götürüyoruz. Dün gece yarısı kış uykusundan uyanan ayılar 150 kovanıma zarar verdi. Zararım çok büyük. Yetkililerden mağduriyetimin giderilmesini istiyorum" diye konuştu.

