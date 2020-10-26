Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(i)));AdDev.GetAllBidResponses();y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
ANA SAYFA
26 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi
Haberler Galeri Gören telefonuna sarıldı! Trafikte hayrete düşüren görüntü! Denizi olmayan Diyarbakır'da...
Gören telefonuna sarıldı! Trafikte hayrete düşüren görüntü! Denizi olmayan Diyarbakır'da...
Son dakika haberi... Diyarbakır'da görenleri hayrete düşüren bir olay yaşandı. Vatandaşlar o anları kaydetmek için telefonlarına sarıldı. Bir tekne alt geçitte böyle mahsur kaldı.
Giriş Tarihi: 26.10.2020 13:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 26.10.2020 13:11