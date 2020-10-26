Gören telefonuna sarıldı! Trafikte hayrete düşüren görüntü! Denizi olmayan Diyarbakır'da...

26 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi
Son dakika haberi... Diyarbakır'da görenleri hayrete düşüren bir olay yaşandı. Vatandaşlar o anları kaydetmek için telefonlarına sarıldı. Bir tekne alt geçitte böyle mahsur kaldı.

Giriş Tarihi: 26.10.2020 13:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 26.10.2020 13:11
Olay, dün sabah saatlerinde Diyarbakır Şanlıurfa yolu üzerinde bulunan Seyrantepe alt geçidinde meydana geldi.

TIR dorsesi üzerinde Antalya'ya gönderilen tekne, şoförün yüksekliği ayarlayamaması sonucu köprüye sıkıştı.

Bölgede saatlerce mahsur kalan TIR ve tekne, uzun uğraşlar sonucu bulunduğu yerden çıkarıldı. Trafik ekiplerince yolun bir süre kapatılmasının ardından tır, geri giderek alt geçitten çıkıp yoluna devam etti.

Bu sırada çoğu ilk defa tekne gören vatandaşlar durumu cep telefonları ile kaydetti.

