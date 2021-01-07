07 Ocak 2021, Perşembe
Gökyüzünde ender rastlanan manzara! Hayranlık uyandırdı

Son dakika haberi... Çin'deki Lugu Gölü'nün üzerinde görüntülenen "gökkuşağı bulutları" görenleri kendine hayran bıraktı. Gökyüzünü renkli ışıklarla süsleyen bulutlar görenleri hayrete düşürdü.

Giriş Tarihi: 07.01.2021 12:56 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07.01.2021 12:58
Ender ortaya çıkan "gökkuşağı bulutları" Çin'in güneybatısındaki Sichuan eyaletinde bulunan Lugu Gölü'nün üstünde görüntülendi.

Gökyüzünü renkli ışıklarla süsleyen bulutlar, görenleri kendine hayran bıraktı.

Bu doğa olayına güneş ışınları ve bulutlardaki buz kristali yapıları neden oluyor.

