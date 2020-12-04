04 Aralık 2020, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Dünyanın en büyüğüydü! Saniyeler sonra böyle çöktü

Dünyanın en büyüğüydü! Saniyeler sonra böyle çöktü

Karayip adası Porto Riko'da 1963'te yapılan dünyanın en büyük gözlem evi destek kablolarındaki arıza nedeniyle çöktü. Kabloların parçalanması ve çökme anı saniye saniye kameraya yansıdı

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 04.12.2020 09:15 Güncelleme Tarihi: 04.12.2020 09:30
  • 1
  • 79
Dünyanın en büyüğüydü! Saniyeler sonra böyle çöktü

Görüntüler ABD'ye bağlı özerk bölge statüsündeki Karayip adası Porto Riko'dan.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 79
Dünyanın en büyüğüydü! Saniyeler sonra böyle çöktü

1963'te yaptırılan dünyanın en büyük gözlem evi destek kablolarındaki arıza nedeniyle çöktü.

  • 3
  • 79
Dünyanın en büyüğüydü! Saniyeler sonra böyle çöktü

O anlar kameraya böyle yansıdı.

  • 4
  • 79
Dünyanın en büyüğüydü! Saniyeler sonra böyle çöktü

Gözlem evi asteroitleri tespit etme ve izleme görevini yerine getiriyordu.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

  • 5
  • 79
Dünyanın en büyüğüydü! Saniyeler sonra böyle çöktü

HEPSİ BİRER ZAMANLAMA HARİKASI

Dünyanın dört bir yanında çekilen ve sosyal medya aracılığıyla dünyaya yayılan bu fotoğraflar zamanlama harikası. Öyle anlarda, öyle şekillerde çekildiler ki sonrasını merak etmemek elde değil.