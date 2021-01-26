26 Ocak 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Dağ keçileri için yem bırakıldı

Dağ keçileri için yem bırakıldı

Son dakika haberi... Soğuk ve karlı havada aç kalan yaban hayvanları unutulmadı. Elazığ'da koruma altındaki dağ keçileri için doğaya yem bırakıldı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 26.01.2021 15:39 Güncelleme Tarihi: 26.01.2021 15:40
  • 1
  • 225
Dağ keçileri için yem bırakıldı

Soğuk ve karlı havada aç kalan yaban hayvanları unutulmadı. Elazığ'da koruma altındaki dağ keçileri için doğaya yem bırakıldı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 225
Dağ keçileri için yem bırakıldı

Yaban hayvanları zorlu kış koşullarında yiyecek bulmakta zorlanıyor.

  • 3
  • 225
Dağ keçileri için yem bırakıldı

Elazığ doğa koruma ve milli parklar müdürlüğü de aç kalan yaban hayvanları için harekete geçti.

  • 4
  • 225
Dağ keçileri için yem bırakıldı

Jandarma ve güvenlik korucularının destek verdiği çalışma sayesinde dağ keçileri için doğaya saman ve yem bırakıldı.

  • 5
  • 225
Dağ keçileri için yem bırakıldı

Kent genelinde yem bırakma işlemi her gün yapılıyor.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN