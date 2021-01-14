Bursa'da ilginç keşif! İnşaat çalışmasını balkondan izleyen vatandaş buldu

14 Ocak 2021, Perşembe
Son dakika haberi… Bursa'da balkonundan inşaat çalışmalarını izleyen vatandaşın dikkati sayesinde erken Roma dönemine ait tarihi mezar steli bulundu.

AA
Giriş Tarihi: 14.01.2021 08:34 Güncelleme Tarihi: 14.01.2021 08:38
Nilüfer ilçesi Kurtuluş Mahallesi'ndeki bir inşaat alanında istinat duvarı yapılması için kazı çalışması yapıldı.

Bu sırada iş makinelerinin çalışmasını, alanın yanında bulunan apartmandaki dairesinin balkonundan izleyen Erdoğan Tunaboylu, kepçenin topraktan düz bir parça çıkardığını fark etti.

MESAİ BİTİNCE GİTTİ

Evinden çalıştığı için o an kazı alanına gidemeyen Tunaboylu, mesaisi bitirdi. Alana eniştesiyle birlikte giden Tunaboylu, mermer parçalarını molozların arasından toprak altından çıkardı.

Parçaların tarihi eser olduğunu düşünen Tunaboylu, polis ekiplerine haber verdi. Olay yerine gelen polis ekipleri mezar steli olduğu sanılan parçayı inceledi. Ekipler, Nilüfer Belediyesi Kültür ve Sosyal İşler Müdürlüğü Tarih Turizm Bürosu görevlilerinden yardım istedi.

Olay yerine gelen görevliler, yapılan ilk incelemede erken Roma dönemine ait mezar stelinin yaklaşık 2 bin yıllık olabileceğini söyledi. Mezar steli, detaylı inceleme yapılmak üzere Bursa Arkeoloji Müzesine götürüldü.