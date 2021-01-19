Balıkesir'de ortadan kaybolan tavuk şaşırttı! Günler sonra...

19 Ocak 2021, Salı
Son dakika haberi... Balıkesir'de ortadan kaybolan kınalı tavuk tam 22 gün sonra ortaya çıktı. Tavuk sahiplerine büyük bir sürpriz yaşattı. Bakın nasıl geri döndü?

Giriş Tarihi: 19.01.2021 17:26 Güncelleme Tarihi: 19.01.2021 17:32
Burhaniye ilçesinde, Sabri Aydınlıgil ve eşi Aydan Aydınlıgil'e ait çiftlikte bakılan Kınalı adlı tavuk kış ortasında civciv çıkardı.

Ortadan kaybolan tavuğun 22 gün sonra arkasında 6 civciv ile ortaya çıkması sahibine büyük bir sürpriz yaşattı.

Kınalı ve civcivlerine gözü gibi baktığını anlatan Sabri Aydınlıgil, yavruların yaza kadar büyüyeceklerini söyledi.

"HİÇ AKLIMDAN ÇIKMADI"

Veteriner Hekim Murat Turhan da, geçtiğimiz haftalarda yaşanan ılık havanın bitkileri olduğu gibi hayvanların da aldattığını kaydetti. Kınalının kaybolmasına üzüldüğünü anlatan Sabri Aydınlıgil (67), "Kanatlı hayvancılık yaptığım dönemde en çok üzüldüğüm olaylardan biri de kınalı denen tavuğun kaybolmasıdır. Fakat 21-22 gün sonra komşu çağırdı. Ağabey, (Bu tavuk senin mi, civcivleri gezdiriyor) dedi. Bir de baktım bizim Kınalı. Civcivleri gezdiriyor. Ama, nereye yattı, nerede gurt oldu, onu bir türlü öğrenemedim. Ama, 21 gün o hiç aklımdan çıkmadı. Kayboldu derken 6 tane civciv sahibi yaptı bizi. Kendi gibi kızları ve oğlanları var. İlginç tarafı, bu kış gününde neyine güvendin çıkardın? Herhalde vakti saati geldi. Onlara gözüm gibi bakıyorum. İnşallah yazın onların da yumurtalarını piyasaya sunacağım" dedi.

