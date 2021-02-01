01 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Askeri aracın önünde koşturan ayılar kamerada

Askeri aracın önünde koşturan ayılar kamerada

Hakkari'de ayıların askeri aracın önünde koşturduğu anlar kameraya yansıdı. Kış uykusunda olması gereken ayılar devriye atan askeri aracın önünde koşturdu.

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 01.02.2021 08:54 Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.02.2021 08:56
  • 1
  • 247
Askeri aracın önünde koşturan ayılar kamerada

Hakkari'de kırsalda gezinen 3 ayı, bölgede arama tarama faaliyeti yapan askeri aracın önüne çıktı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 247
Askeri aracın önünde koşturan ayılar kamerada

Kış uykusunda olması gereken ayılar devriye atan askeri aracın önünde koşturdu. 1 anne ve 2 yavru olduğu anlaşılan ayılar, bir süre sonra yorularak aracın önünden çekildi.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

  • 3
  • 247
Askeri aracın önünde koşturan ayılar kamerada

ABD'nin Massachusetts eyaletindeki Greenfield şehrinde, Matt Bete'ye ait evin bahçe kapısını kıran ayı panik yarattı.

  • 4
  • 247
Askeri aracın önünde koşturan ayılar kamerada

Evin havuzuna doğru ilerleyen ayı önce havuza yönelip havuzdan su içti.

  • 5
  • 247
Askeri aracın önünde koşturan ayılar kamerada

Daha sonra havuzda kenarındaki şezlongta uyuya kalan Bete'ye yaklaştı.