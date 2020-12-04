04 Aralık 2020, Cuma
Arıza yapan tek motorlu uçak otoyola indi! O anlar kamerada

Son dakika haberi... ABD'nin Minnesota eyaletinde kayda geçen görüntülerde arıza yapan tek motorlu uçağın akan trafikte otoyola iniş anları kaydedildi.

Giriş Tarihi: 04.12.2020 08:55 Güncelleme Tarihi: 04.12.2020 08:57
Görüntüler Minnesota eyaletinde kayda geçti. Arıza yapan küçük uçak akan trafikte otoyola acil iniş yaptı.

O anlar otoyoldaki güvenlik kameraları tarafından kaydedildi. Olayda şans eseri ölen ya da yaralanan olmadığı bildirildi.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

