15 Ocak 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Almak isteyenler aylarca sırada bekliyor! Dünyanın en büyük çoban köpeği

Almak isteyenler aylarca sırada bekliyor! Dünyanın en büyük çoban köpeği

'Aksaray malaklısı' adıyla bilinen, büyük kafatası, sarkık dudağı ve heybeti ile dikkat çeken çoban köpeği yavrularına sahip olmak isteyenler, yoğun talep nedeniyle 6 ay beklemek zorunda kalıyor.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 15.01.2021 11:56 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15.01.2021 11:56
  • 1
  • 95
Almak isteyenler aylarca sırada bekliyor! Dünyanın en büyük çoban köpeği

Aksaray bölgesinde, yöresel olarak sarkık olan dudağa 'malaklı' dendiği için bu köpekler de 'Aksaray malaklısı' olarak adlandırılıyor.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 95
Almak isteyenler aylarca sırada bekliyor! Dünyanın en büyük çoban köpeği

80- 120 kilo ağırlığında olan köpeklerin yerden omuz yüksekliği 90 santimetreye kadar ulaşıyor, 2 ayağının üstünde durduğunda ise 1 metre 70 santimetreye kadar yüksekliyor.

  • 3
  • 95
Almak isteyenler aylarca sırada bekliyor! Dünyanın en büyük çoban köpeği

İriliği ve sadakati nedeniyle koyun sürülerinin korunmasında tercih edilen 'Aksaray malaklısı', Evliya Çelebi'nin 'Seyahatname'sinde "Anadolu'da bir 'aslan' gördüm" diye geçiyor, bu nedenle bazı yörelerde 'Anadolu aslanı' olarak da adlandırılabiliyor.

  • 4
  • 95
Almak isteyenler aylarca sırada bekliyor! Dünyanın en büyük çoban köpeği

VALİLERİN ATIŞMASI
Aksaray Valisi Hamza Aydoğdu, geçen yıl eylül ayında cüssesi ve boyuyla dikkat çeken, 'Aksaray malaklısı' olarak bilinen çoban köpeğinin 'Anadolu aslanı' olduğu şeklinde sosyal medyada paylaşımda bulununca Kangal köpeğiyle ünlü Sivas'ın Valisi Salih Ayhan ile karşı karşıya geldi.

  • 5
  • 95
Almak isteyenler aylarca sırada bekliyor! Dünyanın en büyük çoban köpeği

Valiler arasında gülümseten atışma yaşandı. Bu atışmanın ardından 'malaklı' köpeğine artan ilgi devam etti.