",a.firstChild.setAttribute("value",""),""===a.firstChild.getAttribute("value")})||ja("value",function(a,b,c){return c||"input"!==a.nodeName.toLowerCase()?void 0:a.defaultValue}),ia(function(a){return null==a.getAttribute("disabled")})||ja(K,function(a,b,c){var d;return c?void 0:a[b]===!0?b.toLowerCase():(d=a.getAttributeNode(b))&&d.specified?d.value:null}),fa}(a);n.find=t,n.expr=t.selectors,n.expr[":"]=n.expr.pseudos,n.uniqueSort=n.unique=t.uniqueSort,n.text=t.getText,n.isXMLDoc=t.isXML,n.contains=t.contains;var u=function(a,b,c){var d=[],e=void 0!==c;while((a=a[b])&&9!==a.nodeType)if(1===a.nodeType){if(e&&n(a).is(c))break;d.push(a)}return d},v=function(a,b){for(var c=[];a;a=a.nextSibling)1===a.nodeType&&a!==b&&c.push(a);return c},w=n.expr.match.needsContext,x=/^<([\w-]+)\s*\/?>(?:<\/\1>|)$/,y=/^.[^:#\[\.,]*$/;function z(a,b,c){if(n.isFunction(b))return n.grep(a,function(a,d){return!!b.call(a,d,a)!==c});if(b.nodeType)return n.grep(a,function(a){return a===b!==c});if("string"==typeof b){if(y.test(b))return n.filter(b,a,c);b=n.filter(b,a)}return n.grep(a,function(a){return h.call(b,a)>-1!==c})}n.filter=function(a,b,c){var d=b[0];return c&&(a=":not("+a+")"),1===b.length&&1===d.nodeType?n.find.matchesSelector(d,a)?[d]:[]:n.find.matches(a,n.grep(b,function(a){return 1===a.nodeType}))},n.fn.extend({find:function(a){var b,c=this.length,d=[],e=this;if("string"!=typeof a)return this.pushStack(n(a).filter(function(){for(b=0;c>b;b++)if(n.contains(e[b],this))return!0}));for(b=0;c>b;b++)n.find(a,e[b],d);return d=this.pushStack(c>1?n.unique(d):d),d.selector=this.selector?this.selector+" "+a:a,d},filter:function(a){return this.pushStack(z(this,a||[],!1))},not:function(a){return this.pushStack(z(this,a||[],!0))},is:function(a){return!!z(this,"string"==typeof a&&w.test(a)?n(a):a||[],!1).length}});var A,B=/^(?:\s*(<[\w\W]+>)[^>]*|#([\w-]*))$/,C=n.fn.init=function(a,b,c){var e,f;if(!a)return this;if(c=c||A,"string"==typeof a){if(e="<"===a[0]&&">"===a[a.length-1]&&a.length>=3?[null,a,null]:B.exec(a),!e||!e[1]&&b)return!b||b.jquery?(b||c).find(a):this.constructor(b).find(a);if(e[1]){if(b=b instanceof n?b[0]:b,n.merge(this,n.parseHTML(e[1],b&&b.nodeType?b.ownerDocument||b:d,!0)),x.test(e[1])&&n.isPlainObject(b))for(e in b)n.isFunction(this[e])?this[e](b[e]):this.attr(e,b[e]);return this}return f=d.getElementById(e[2]),f&&f.parentNode&&(this.length=1,this[0]=f),this.context=d,this.selector=a,this}return a.nodeType?(this.context=this[0]=a,this.length=1,this):n.isFunction(a)?void 0!==c.ready?c.ready(a):a(n):(void 0!==a.selector&&(this.selector=a.selector,this.context=a.context),n.makeArray(a,this))};C.prototype=n.fn,A=n(d);var D=/^(?:parents|prev(?:Until|All))/,E={children:!0,contents:!0,next:!0,prev:!0};n.fn.extend({has:function(a){var b=n(a,this),c=b.length;return this.filter(function(){for(var a=0;c>a;a++)if(n.contains(this,b[a]))return!0})},closest:function(a,b){for(var c,d=0,e=this.length,f=[],g=w.test(a)||"string"!=typeof a?n(a,b||this.context):0;e>d;d++)for(c=this[d];c&&c!==b;c=c.parentNode)if(c.nodeType<11&&(g?g.index(c)>-1:1===c.nodeType&&n.find.matchesSelector(c,a))){f.push(c);break}return this.pushStack(f.length>1?n.uniqueSort(f):f)},index:function(a){return a?"string"==typeof a?h.call(n(a),this[0]):h.call(this,a.jquery?a[0]:a):this[0]&&this[0].parentNode?this.first().prevAll().length:-1},add:function(a,b){return this.pushStack(n.uniqueSort(n.merge(this.get(),n(a,b))))},addBack:function(a){return this.add(null==a?this.prevObject:this.prevObject.filter(a))}});function F(a,b){while((a=a[b])&&1!==a.nodeType);return a}n.each({parent:function(a){var b=a.parentNode;return b&&11!==b.nodeType?b:null},parents:function(a){return u(a,"parentNode")},parentsUntil:function(a,b,c){return u(a,"parentNode",c)},next:function(a){return F(a,"nextSibling")},prev:function(a){return F(a,"previousSibling")},nextAll:function(a){return u(a,"nextSibling")},prevAll:function(a){return u(a,"previousSibling")},nextUntil:function(a,b,c){return u(a,"nextSibling",c)},prevUntil:function(a,b,c){return u(a,"previousSibling",c)},siblings:function(a){return v((a.parentNode||{}).firstChild,a)},children:function(a){return v(a.firstChild)},contents:function(a){return a.contentDocument||n.merge([],a.childNodes)}},function(a,b){n.fn[a]=function(c,d){var e=n.map(this,b,c);return"Until"!==a.slice(-5)&&(d=c),d&&"string"==typeof d&&(e=n.filter(d,e)),this.length>1&&(E[a]||n.uniqueSort(e),D.test(a)&&e.reverse()),this.pushStack(e)}});var G=/\S+/g;function H(a){var b={};return n.each(a.match(G)||[],function(a,c){b[c]=!0}),b}n.Callbacks=function(a){a="string"==typeof a?H(a):n.extend({},a);var b,c,d,e,f=[],g=[],h=-1,i=function(){for(e=a.once,d=b=!0;g.length;h=-1){c=g.shift();while(++h-1)f.splice(c,1),h>=c&&h--}),this},has:function(a){return a?n.inArray(a,f)>-1:f.length>0},empty:function(){return f&&(f=[]),this},disable:function(){return e=g=[],f=c="",this},disabled:function(){return!f},lock:function(){return e=g=[],c||(f=c=""),this},locked:function(){return!!e},fireWith:function(a,c){return e||(c=c||[],c=[a,c.slice?c.slice():c],g.push(c),b||i()),this},fire:function(){return j.fireWith(this,arguments),this},fired:function(){return!!d}};return j},n.extend({Deferred:function(a){var b=[["resolve","done",n.Callbacks("once memory"),"resolved"],["reject","fail",n.Callbacks("once memory"),"rejected"],["notify","progress",n.Callbacks("memory")]],c="pending",d={state:function(){return c},always:function(){return e.done(arguments).fail(arguments),this},then:function(){var a=arguments;return n.Deferred(function(c){n.each(b,function(b,f){var g=n.isFunction(a[b])&&a[b];e[f[1]](function(){var a=g&&g.apply(this,arguments);a&&n.isFunction(a.promise)?a.promise().progress(c.notify).done(c.resolve).fail(c.reject):c[f[0]+"With"](this===d?c.promise():this,g?[a]:arguments)})}),a=null}).promise()},promise:function(a){return null!=a?n.extend(a,d):d}},e={};return d.pipe=d.then,n.each(b,function(a,f){var g=f[2],h=f[3];d[f[1]]=g.add,h&&g.add(function(){c=h},b[1^a][2].disable,b[2][2].lock),e[f[0]]=function(){return e[f[0]+"With"](this===e?d:this,arguments),this},e[f[0]+"With"]=g.fireWith}),d.promise(e),a&&a.call(e,e),e},when:function(a){var b=0,c=e.call(arguments),d=c.length,f=1!==d||a&&n.isFunction(a.promise)?d:0,g=1===f?a:n.Deferred(),h=function(a,b,c){return function(d){b[a]=this,c[a]=arguments.length>1?e.call(arguments):d,c===i?g.notifyWith(b,c):--f||g.resolveWith(b,c)}},i,j,k;if(d>1)for(i=new Array(d),j=new Array(d),k=new Array(d);d>b;b++)c[b]&&n.isFunction(c[b].promise)?c[b].promise().progress(h(b,j,i)).done(h(b,k,c)).fail(g.reject):--f;return f||g.resolveWith(k,c),g.promise()}});var I;n.fn.ready=function(a){return n.ready.promise().done(a),this},n.extend({isReady:!1,readyWait:1,holdReady:function(a){a?n.readyWait++:n.ready(!0)},ready:function(a){(a===!0?--n.readyWait:n.isReady)||(n.isReady=!0,a!==!0&&--n.readyWait>0||(I.resolveWith(d,[n]),n.fn.triggerHandler&&(n(d).triggerHandler("ready"),n(d).off("ready"))))}});function J(){d.removeEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",J),a.removeEventListener("load",J),n.ready()}n.ready.promise=function(b){return I||(I=n.Deferred(),"complete"===d.readyState||"loading"!==d.readyState&&!d.documentElement.doScroll?a.setTimeout(n.ready):(d.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",J),a.addEventListener("load",J))),I.promise(b)},n.ready.promise();var K=function(a,b,c,d,e,f,g){var h=0,i=a.length,j=null==c;if("object"===n.type(c)){e=!0;for(h in c)K(a,b,h,c[h],!0,f,g)}else if(void 0!==d&&(e=!0,n.isFunction(d)||(g=!0),j&&(g?(b.call(a,d),b=null):(j=b,b=function(a,b,c){return j.call(n(a),c)})),b))for(;i>h;h++)b(a[h],c,g?d:d.call(a[h],h,b(a[h],c)));return e?a:j?b.call(a):i?b(a[0],c):f},L=function(a){return 1===a.nodeType||9===a.nodeType||!+a.nodeType};function M(){this.expando=n.expando+M.uid++}M.uid=1,M.prototype={register:function(a,b){var c=b||{};return a.nodeType?a[this.expando]=c:Object.defineProperty(a,this.expando,{value:c,writable:!0,configurable:!0}),a[this.expando]},cache:function(a){if(!L(a))return{};var b=a[this.expando];return b||(b={},L(a)&&(a.nodeType?a[this.expando]=b:Object.defineProperty(a,this.expando,{value:b,configurable:!0}))),b},set:function(a,b,c){var d,e=this.cache(a);if("string"==typeof b)e[b]=c;else for(d in b)e[d]=b[d];return e},get:function(a,b){return void 0===b?this.cache(a):a[this.expando]&&a[this.expando][b]},access:function(a,b,c){var d;return void 0===b||b&&"string"==typeof b&&void 0===c?(d=this.get(a,b),void 0!==d?d:this.get(a,n.camelCase(b))):(this.set(a,b,c),void 0!==c?c:b)},remove:function(a,b){var c,d,e,f=a[this.expando];if(void 0!==f){if(void 0===b)this.register(a);else{n.isArray(b)?d=b.concat(b.map(n.camelCase)):(e=n.camelCase(b),b in f?d=[b,e]:(d=e,d=d in f?[d]:d.match(G)||[])),c=d.length;while(c--)delete f[d[c]]}(void 0===b||n.isEmptyObject(f))&&(a.nodeType?a[this.expando]=void 0:delete a[this.expando])}},hasData:function(a){var b=a[this.expando];return void 0!==b&&!n.isEmptyObject(b)}};var N=new M,O=new M,P=/^(?:\{[\w\W]*\}|\[[\w\W]*\])$/,Q=/[A-Z]/g;function R(a,b,c){var d;if(void 0===c&&1===a.nodeType)if(d="data-"+b.replace(Q,"-$&").toLowerCase(),c=a.getAttribute(d),"string"==typeof c){try{c="true"===c?!0:"false"===c?!1:"null"===c?null:+c+""===c?+c:P.test(c)?n.parseJSON(c):c}catch(e){}O.set(a,b,c);}else c=void 0;return c}n.extend({hasData:function(a){return O.hasData(a)||N.hasData(a)},data:function(a,b,c){return O.access(a,b,c)},removeData:function(a,b){O.remove(a,b)},_data:function(a,b,c){return N.access(a,b,c)},_removeData:function(a,b){N.remove(a,b)}}),n.fn.extend({data:function(a,b){var c,d,e,f=this[0],g=f&&f.attributes;if(void 0===a){if(this.length&&(e=O.get(f),1===f.nodeType&&!N.get(f,"hasDataAttrs"))){c=g.length;while(c--)g[c]&&(d=g[c].name,0===d.indexOf("data-")&&(d=n.camelCase(d.slice(5)),R(f,d,e[d])));N.set(f,"hasDataAttrs",!0)}return e}return"object"==typeof a?this.each(function(){O.set(this,a)}):K(this,function(b){var c,d;if(f&&void 0===b){if(c=O.get(f,a)||O.get(f,a.replace(Q,"-$&").toLowerCase()),void 0!==c)return c;if(d=n.camelCase(a),c=O.get(f,d),void 0!==c)return c;if(c=R(f,d,void 0),void 0!==c)return c}else d=n.camelCase(a),this.each(function(){var c=O.get(this,d);O.set(this,d,b),a.indexOf("-")>-1&&void 0!==c&&O.set(this,a,b)})},null,b,arguments.length>1,null,!0)},removeData:function(a){return this.each(function(){O.remove(this,a)})}}),n.extend({queue:function(a,b,c){var d;return a?(b=(b||"fx")+"queue",d=N.get(a,b),c&&(!d||n.isArray(c)?d=N.access(a,b,n.makeArray(c)):d.push(c)),d||[]):void 0},dequeue:function(a,b){b=b||"fx";var c=n.queue(a,b),d=c.length,e=c.shift(),f=n._queueHooks(a,b),g=function(){n.dequeue(a,b)};"inprogress"===e&&(e=c.shift(),d--),e&&("fx"===b&&c.unshift("inprogress"),delete f.stop,e.call(a,g,f)),!d&&f&&f.empty.fire()},_queueHooks:function(a,b){var c=b+"queueHooks";return N.get(a,c)||N.access(a,c,{empty:n.Callbacks("once memory").add(function(){N.remove(a,[b+"queue",c])})})}}),n.fn.extend({queue:function(a,b){var c=2;return"string"!=typeof a&&(b=a,a="fx",c--),arguments.length",""],thead:[1,""],col:[2,""],tr:[2,""],td:[3,""],_default:[0,"",""]};$.optgroup=$.option,$.tbody=$.tfoot=$.colgroup=$.caption=$.thead,$.th=$.td;function _(a,b){var c="undefined"!=typeof a.getElementsByTagName?a.getElementsByTagName(b||"*"):"undefined"!=typeof a.querySelectorAll?a.querySelectorAll(b||"*"):[];return void 0===b||b&&n.nodeName(a,b)?n.merge([a],c):c}function aa(a,b){for(var c=0,d=a.length;d>c;c++)N.set(a[c],"globalEval",!b||N.get(b[c],"globalEval"))}var ba=/<|&#?\w+;/;function ca(a,b,c,d,e){for(var f,g,h,i,j,k,l=b.createDocumentFragment(),m=[],o=0,p=a.length;p>o;o++)if(f=a[o],f||0===f)if("object"===n.type(f))n.merge(m,f.nodeType?[f]:f);else if(ba.test(f)){g=g||l.appendChild(b.createElement("div")),h=(Y.exec(f)||["",""])[1].toLowerCase(),i=$[h]||$._default,g.innerHTML=i[1]+n.htmlPrefilter(f)+i[2],k=i[0];while(k--)g=g.lastChild;n.merge(m,g.childNodes),g=l.firstChild,g.textContent=""}else m.push(b.createTextNode(f));l.textContent="",o=0;while(f=m[o++])if(d&&n.inArray(f,d)>-1)e&&e.push(f);else if(j=n.contains(f.ownerDocument,f),g=_(l.appendChild(f),"script"),j&&aa(g),c){k=0;while(f=g[k++])Z.test(f.type||"")&&c.push(f)}return l}!function(){var a=d.createDocumentFragment(),b=a.appendChild(d.createElement("div")),c=d.createElement("input");c.setAttribute("type","radio"),c.setAttribute("checked","checked"),c.setAttribute("name","t"),b.appendChild(c),l.checkClone=b.cloneNode(!0).cloneNode(!0).lastChild.checked,b.innerHTML="",l.noCloneChecked=!!b.cloneNode(!0).lastChild.defaultValue}();var da=/^key/,ea=/^(?:mouse|pointer|contextmenu|drag|drop)|click/,fa=/^([^.]*)(?:\.(.+)|)/;function ga(){return!0}function ha(){return!1}function ia(){try{return d.activeElement}catch(a){}}function ja(a,b,c,d,e,f){var g,h;if("object"==typeof b){"string"!=typeof c&&(d=d||c,c=void 0);for(h in b)ja(a,h,c,d,b[h],f);return a}if(null==d&&null==e?(e=c,d=c=void 0):null==e&&("string"==typeof c?(e=d,d=void 0):(e=d,d=c,c=void 0)),e===!1)e=ha;else if(!e)return this;return 1===f&&(g=e,e=function(a){return n().off(a),g.apply(this,arguments)},e.guid=g.guid||(g.guid=n.guid++)),a.each(function(){n.event.add(this,b,e,d,c)})}n.event={global:{},add:function(a,b,c,d,e){var f,g,h,i,j,k,l,m,o,p,q,r=N.get(a);if(r){c.handler&&(f=c,c=f.handler,e=f.selector),c.guid||(c.guid=n.guid++),(i=r.events)||(i=r.events={}),(g=r.handle)||(g=r.handle=function(b){return"undefined"!=typeof n&&n.event.triggered!==b.type?n.event.dispatch.apply(a,arguments):void 0}),b=(b||"").match(G)||[""],j=b.length;while(j--)h=fa.exec(b[j])||[],o=q=h[1],p=(h[2]||"").split(".").sort(),o&&(l=n.event.special[o]||{},o=(e?l.delegateType:l.bindType)||o,l=n.event.special[o]||{},k=n.extend({type:o,origType:q,data:d,handler:c,guid:c.guid,selector:e,needsContext:e&&n.expr.match.needsContext.test(e),namespace:p.join(".")},f),(m=i[o])||(m=i[o]=[],m.delegateCount=0,l.setup&&l.setup.call(a,d,p,g)!==!1||a.addEventListener&&a.addEventListener(o,g)),l.add&&(l.add.call(a,k),k.handler.guid||(k.handler.guid=c.guid)),e?m.splice(m.delegateCount++,0,k):m.push(k),n.event.global[o]=!0)}},remove:function(a,b,c,d,e){var f,g,h,i,j,k,l,m,o,p,q,r=N.hasData(a)&&N.get(a);if(r&&(i=r.events)){b=(b||"").match(G)||[""],j=b.length;while(j--)if(h=fa.exec(b[j])||[],o=q=h[1],p=(h[2]||"").split(".").sort(),o){l=n.event.special[o]||{},o=(d?l.delegateType:l.bindType)||o,m=i[o]||[],h=h[2]&&new RegExp("(^|\\.)"+p.join("\\.(?:.*\\.|)")+"(\\.|$)"),g=f=m.length;while(f--)k=m[f],!e&&q!==k.origType||c&&c.guid!==k.guid||h&&!h.test(k.namespace)||d&&d!==k.selector&&("**"!==d||!k.selector)||(m.splice(f,1),k.selector&&m.delegateCount--,l.remove&&l.remove.call(a,k));g&&!m.length&&(l.teardown&&l.teardown.call(a,p,r.handle)!==!1||n.removeEvent(a,o,r.handle),delete i[o])}else for(o in i)n.event.remove(a,o+b[j],c,d,!0);n.isEmptyObject(i)&&N.remove(a,"handle events")}},dispatch:function(a){a=n.event.fix(a);var b,c,d,f,g,h=[],i=e.call(arguments),j=(N.get(this,"events")||{})[a.type]||[],k=n.event.special[a.type]||{};if(i[0]=a,a.delegateTarget=this,!k.preDispatch||k.preDispatch.call(this,a)!==!1){h=n.event.handlers.call(this,a,j),b=0;while((f=h[b++])&&!a.isPropagationStopped()){a.currentTarget=f.elem,c=0;while((g=f.handlers[c++])&&!a.isImmediatePropagationStopped())(!a.rnamespace||a.rnamespace.test(g.namespace))&&(a.handleObj=g,a.data=g.data,d=((n.event.special[g.origType]||{}).handle||g.handler).apply(f.elem,i),void 0!==d&&(a.result=d)===!1&&(a.preventDefault(),a.stopPropagation()))}return k.postDispatch&&k.postDispatch.call(this,a),a.result}},handlers:function(a,b){var c,d,e,f,g=[],h=b.delegateCount,i=a.target;if(h&&i.nodeType&&("click"!==a.type||isNaN(a.button)||a.button<1))for(;i!==this;i=i.parentNode||this)if(1===i.nodeType&&(i.disabled!==!0||"click"!==a.type)){for(d=[],c=0;h>c;c++)f=b[c],e=f.selector+" ",void 0===d[e]&&(d[e]=f.needsContext?n(e,this).index(i)>-1:n.find(e,this,null,[i]).length),d[e]&&d.push(f);d.length&&g.push({elem:i,handlers:d})}return h]*)\/>/gi,la=/\s*$/g;function pa(a,b){return n.nodeName(a,"table")&&n.nodeName(11!==b.nodeType?b:b.firstChild,"tr")?a.getElementsByTagName("tbody")[0]||a:a}function qa(a){return a.type=(null!==a.getAttribute("type"))+"/"+a.type,a}function ra(a){var b=na.exec(a.type);return b?a.type=b[1]:a.removeAttribute("type"),a}function sa(a,b){var c,d,e,f,g,h,i,j;if(1===b.nodeType){if(N.hasData(a)&&(f=N.access(a),g=N.set(b,f),j=f.events)){delete g.handle,g.events={};for(e in j)for(c=0,d=j[e].length;d>c;c++)n.event.add(b,e,j[e][c])}O.hasData(a)&&(h=O.access(a),i=n.extend({},h),O.set(b,i))}}function ta(a,b){var c=b.nodeName.toLowerCase();"input"===c&&X.test(a.type)?b.checked=a.checked:("input"===c||"textarea"===c)&&(b.defaultValue=a.defaultValue)}function ua(a,b,c,d){b=f.apply([],b);var e,g,h,i,j,k,m=0,o=a.length,p=o-1,q=b[0],r=n.isFunction(q);if(r||o>1&&"string"==typeof q&&!l.checkClone&&ma.test(q))return a.each(function(e){var f=a.eq(e);r&&(b[0]=q.call(this,e,f.html())),ua(f,b,c,d)});if(o&&(e=ca(b,a[0].ownerDocument,!1,a,d),g=e.firstChild,1===e.childNodes.length&&(e=g),g||d)){for(h=n.map(_(e,"script"),qa),i=h.length;o>m;m++)j=e,m!==p&&(j=n.clone(j,!0,!0),i&&n.merge(h,_(j,"script"))),c.call(a[m],j,m);if(i)for(k=h[h.length-1].ownerDocument,n.map(h,ra),m=0;i>m;m++)j=h[m],Z.test(j.type||"")&&!N.access(j,"globalEval")&&n.contains(k,j)&&(j.src?n._evalUrl&&n._evalUrl(j.src):n.globalEval(j.textContent.replace(oa,"")))}return a}function va(a,b,c){for(var d,e=b?n.filter(b,a):a,f=0;null!=(d=e[f]);f++)c||1!==d.nodeType||n.cleanData(_(d)),d.parentNode&&(c&&n.contains(d.ownerDocument,d)&&aa(_(d,"script")),d.parentNode.removeChild(d));return a}n.extend({htmlPrefilter:function(a){return a.replace(ka,"<$1>")},clone:function(a,b,c){var d,e,f,g,h=a.cloneNode(!0),i=n.contains(a.ownerDocument,a);if(!(l.noCloneChecked||1!==a.nodeType&&11!==a.nodeType||n.isXMLDoc(a)))for(g=_(h),f=_(a),d=0,e=f.length;e>d;d++)ta(f[d],g[d]);if(b)if(c)for(f=f||_(a),g=g||_(h),d=0,e=f.length;e>d;d++)sa(f[d],g[d]);else sa(a,h);return g=_(h,"script"),g.length>0&&aa(g,!i&&_(a,"script")),h},cleanData:function(a){for(var b,c,d,e=n.event.special,f=0;void 0!==(c=a[f]);f++)if(L(c)){if(b=c[N.expando]){if(b.events)for(d in b.events)e[d]?n.event.remove(c,d):n.removeEvent(c,d,b.handle);c[N.expando]=void 0}c[O.expando]&&(c[O.expando]=void 0)}}}),n.fn.extend({domManip:ua,detach:function(a){return va(this,a,!0)},remove:function(a){return va(this,a)},text:function(a){return K(this,function(a){return void 0===a?n.text(this):this.empty().each(function(){(1===this.nodeType||11===this.nodeType||9===this.nodeType)&&(this.textContent=a)})},null,a,arguments.length)},append:function(){return ua(this,arguments,function(a){if(1===this.nodeType||11===this.nodeType||9===this.nodeType){var b=pa(this,a);b.appendChild(a)}})},prepend:function(){return ua(this,arguments,function(a){if(1===this.nodeType||11===this.nodeType||9===this.nodeType){var b=pa(this,a);b.insertBefore(a,b.firstChild)}})},before:function(){return ua(this,arguments,function(a){this.parentNode&&this.parentNode.insertBefore(a,this)})},after:function(){return ua(this,arguments,function(a){this.parentNode&&this.parentNode.insertBefore(a,this.nextSibling)})},empty:function(){for(var a,b=0;null!=(a=this[b]);b++)1===a.nodeType&&(n.cleanData(_(a,!1)),a.textContent="");return this},clone:function(a,b){return a=null==a?!1:a,b=null==b?a:b,this.map(function(){return n.clone(this,a,b)})},html:function(a){return K(this,function(a){var b=this[0]||{},c=0,d=this.length;if(void 0===a&&1===b.nodeType)return b.innerHTML;if("string"==typeof a&&!la.test(a)&&!$[(Y.exec(a)||["",""])[1].toLowerCase()]){a=n.htmlPrefilter(a);try{for(;d>c;c++)b=this[c]||{},1===b.nodeType&&(n.cleanData(_(b,!1)),b.innerHTML=a);b=0}catch(e){}}b&&this.empty().append(a)},null,a,arguments.length)},replaceWith:function(){var a=[];return ua(this,arguments,function(b){var c=this.parentNode;n.inArray(this,a)<0&&(n.cleanData(_(this)),c&&c.replaceChild(b,this))},a)}}),n.each({appendTo:"append",prependTo:"prepend",insertBefore:"before",insertAfter:"after",replaceAll:"replaceWith"},function(a,b){n.fn[a]=function(a){for(var c,d=[],e=n(a),f=e.length-1,h=0;f>=h;h++)c=h===f?this:this.clone(!0),n(e[h])[b](c),g.apply(d,c.get());return this.pushStack(d)}});var wa,xa={HTML:"block",BODY:"block"};function ya(a,b){var c=n(b.createElement(a)).appendTo(b.body),d=n.css(c[0],"display");return c.detach(),d}function za(a){var b=d,c=xa[a];return c||(c=ya(a,b),"none"!==c&&c||(wa=(wa||n("")).appendTo(b.documentElement),b=wa[0].contentDocument,b.write(),b.close(),c=ya(a,b),wa.detach()),xa[a]=c),c}var Aa=/^margin/,Ba=new RegExp("^("+S+")(?!px)[a-z%]+$","i"),Ca=function(b){var c=b.ownerDocument.defaultView;return c.opener||(c=a),c.getComputedStyle(b)},Da=function(a,b,c,d){var e,f,g={};for(f in b)g[f]=a.style[f],a.style[f]=b[f];e=c.apply(a,d||[]);for(f in b)a.style[f]=g[f];return e},Ea=d.documentElement;!function(){var b,c,e,f,g=d.createElement("div"),h=d.createElement("div");if(h.style){h.style.backgroundClip="content-box",h.cloneNode(!0).style.backgroundClip="",l.clearCloneStyle="content-box"===h.style.backgroundClip,g.style.cssText="border:0;width:8px;height:0;top:0;left:-9999px;padding:0;margin-top:1px;position:absolute",g.appendChild(h);function i(){h.style.cssText="-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box;position:relative;display:block;margin:auto;border:1px;padding:1px;top:1%;width:50%",h.innerHTML="",Ea.appendChild(g);var d=a.getComputedStyle(h);b="1%"!==d.top,f="2px"===d.marginLeft,c="4px"===d.width,h.style.marginRight="50%",e="4px"===d.marginRight,Ea.removeChild(g)}n.extend(l,{pixelPosition:function(){return i(),b},boxSizingReliable:function(){return null==c&&i(),c},pixelMarginRight:function(){return null==c&&i(),e},reliableMarginLeft:function(){return null==c&&i(),f},reliableMarginRight:function(){var b,c=h.appendChild(d.createElement("div"));return c.style.cssText=h.style.cssText="-webkit-box-sizing:content-box;box-sizing:content-box;display:block;margin:0;border:0;padding:0",c.style.marginRight=c.style.width="0",h.style.width="1px",Ea.appendChild(g),b=!parseFloat(a.getComputedStyle(c).marginRight),Ea.removeChild(g),h.removeChild(c),b}})}}();function Fa(a,b,c){var d,e,f,g,h=a.style;return c=c||Ca(a),c&&(g=c.getPropertyValue(b)||c[b],""!==g||n.contains(a.ownerDocument,a)||(g=n.style(a,b)),!l.pixelMarginRight()&&Ba.test(g)&&Aa.test(b)&&(d=h.width,e=h.minWidth,f=h.maxWidth,h.minWidth=h.maxWidth=h.width=g,g=c.width,h.width=d,h.minWidth=e,h.maxWidth=f)),void 0!==g?g+"":g}function Ga(a,b){return{get:function(){return a()?void delete this.get:(this.get=b).apply(this,arguments)}}}var Ha=/^(none|table(?!-c[ea]).+)/,Ia={position:"absolute",visibility:"hidden",display:"block"},Ja={letterSpacing:"0",fontWeight:"400"},Ka=["Webkit","O","Moz","ms"],La=d.createElement("div").style;function Ma(a){if(a in La)return a;var b=a[0].toUpperCase()+a.slice(1),c=Ka.length;while(c--)if(a=Ka[c]+b,a in La)return a}function Na(a,b,c){var d=T.exec(b);return d?Math.max(0,d[2]-(c||0))+(d[3]||"px"):b}function Oa(a,b,c,d,e){for(var f=c===(d?"border":"content"