05 Kasım 2020, Perşembe
Haberler Galeri Yıllardır biriktirdiği cep telefonlarının hepsi çalıyor! Yüzlercesine gözü gibi bakıyor
Yıllardır biriktirdiği cep telefonlarının hepsi çalıyor! Yüzlercesine gözü gibi bakıyor
Van'da cep telefonu tamirciliği yapan Şahabettin Özçelik, 20 yılda biriktirdiği değişik modellerdeki bin cep telefonuna özenle bakıyor. İşte o cep telefonları...
Giriş Tarihi: 05.11.2020 16:37 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.11.2020 16:40