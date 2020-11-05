05 Kasım 2020, Perşembe
Yıllardır biriktirdiği cep telefonlarının hepsi çalıyor! Yüzlercesine gözü gibi bakıyor

Van'da cep telefonu tamirciliği yapan Şahabettin Özçelik, 20 yılda biriktirdiği değişik modellerdeki bin cep telefonuna özenle bakıyor. İşte o cep telefonları...

Giriş Tarihi: 05.11.2020 16:37 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.11.2020 16:40
Van'da telefon tamirciliği yapan Şahabettin Özçelik, 20 yılda biriktirdiği bin cep telefonuyla koleksiyon oluşturdu.

Hakkari'nin Yüksekova ilçesinden 4 yıl önce ailesiyle Van'a göç eden Özçelik, kent merkezindeki iş yerinde cep telefonu tamirciliği yapıyor.

Cep telefonlarına olan ilgisiyle dikkati çeken Özçelik, 20 yıl önce başladığı mesleğinde eskiyen modelleri biriktirerek kendi koleksiyonunu oluşturmaya karar verdi.

Bu süre içinde Özçelik'in farklı modellerde biriktirdiği yaklaşık 1700 cep telefondan 700'ünü evine giren hırsızlar çaldı.

Kalan cep telefonlarını evinin bir odasında sergileyen Özçelik, üretildiği dönemlerde binlercesi satılan telefonlara özenle bakıyor.