Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
05 Şubat 2021, Cuma
ANA SAYFA Haberler Galeri Veterinerde dehşet! Husky yavru köpeği böyle parçaladı Veterinerde dehşet! Husky yavru köpeği böyle parçaladı
Bir veterinerde kaydedilen görüntüde bölgesine giren poodell cinsi köpeği parçalayan husky dehşete düşürdü. Boynundan aldığı diş darbesi sonrası dakikalarca yerde kıvranan poodell cinsi köpek kurtarılamadı. İşte o anlar...
Giriş Tarihi: 05.02.2021 05:40 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.02.2021 05:41
Dehşete düşüren anlar saniye saniye kaydedildi...
GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR