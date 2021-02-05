05 Şubat 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Veterinerde dehşet! Husky yavru köpeği böyle parçaladı

Veterinerde dehşet! Husky yavru köpeği böyle parçaladı

Bir veterinerde kaydedilen görüntüde bölgesine giren poodell cinsi köpeği parçalayan husky dehşete düşürdü. Boynundan aldığı diş darbesi sonrası dakikalarca yerde kıvranan poodell cinsi köpek kurtarılamadı. İşte o anlar...

Giriş Tarihi: 05.02.2021 05:40 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.02.2021 05:41
  • 1
  • 271
Veterinerde dehşet! Husky yavru köpeği böyle parçaladı

Dehşete düşüren anlar saniye saniye kaydedildi...

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 271
Veterinerde dehşet! Husky yavru köpeği böyle parçaladı
  • 3
  • 271
Veterinerde dehşet! Husky yavru köpeği böyle parçaladı
  • 4
  • 271
Veterinerde dehşet! Husky yavru köpeği böyle parçaladı
  • 5
  • 271
Veterinerde dehşet! Husky yavru köpeği böyle parçaladı