Uçan gemi görenleri hayrete düşürdü! Nadir görülen...

Son dakika haberi... İngiltere kıyılarında çekilen fotoğraf görenleri şoke ediyor. Nadir görülen bir optik illüzyon sonucu bir geminin havada asılı duruyormuş gibi görünmesi herkesi şaşırttı.

Giriş Tarihi: 05.03.2021 17:42 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.03.2021 17:42
İngiltere'de David Morris isimli kişinin Falmouth'da çektiği bir fotoğraf herkesi şaşkına çevirdi. Nadiren görülen bir optik illüzyon sonucu, gemi havada asılı duruyormuş gibi göründü.

NADİREN ORTAYA ÇIKIYOR

Meteorolog David Braine, "Işığı büken özel atmosferik koşullar" nedeniyle bu fotoğrafın ortaya çıktığını söylüyor. Yanılsamanın Kuzey Kutbu'nda yaygın olduğunu, ancak kış aylarında İngiltere'de "çok nadiren" ortaya çıkabileceği ifade edildi.

Her bir resme daha dikkatli baktığınızda ilk baktığınız anla aynı olmadığını göreceksiniz. İşte birbirinden ilginç optik illüzyon fotoğraf ve resimleri...

