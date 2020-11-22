Tiyatro oyuncusu dilenci kılığına girdi! Bakın yarım saatte ne kadar para topladı?

22 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Adana'da tiyatro sanatçısı Hüseyin Şen, sosyal deneye imza atmak için kentin en işlek caddesinde dilenci gibi davranıp, yarım saat içerisinde bakın ne kadar topladı?

Giriş Tarihi: 22.11.2020 12:16 Güncelleme Tarihi: 22.11.2020 12:23
Tiyatro oyuncusu Hüseyin Şen (65), dilenciliği meslek haline getirerek haksız yoldan para kazanıp insanların duygularını sömüren dilencilerle ilgili sosyal sorumluluk projesi başlattı.

Şen, yanında getirdiği eski kıyafetleri giyerek kentin en işlek caddelerinde rol yapıp, kendisini acındırarak para dilendi.

Yaklaşık yarım saat dilenci taklidi yapan Şen, para veren vatandaşlara tiyatro oyuncusu olduğunu, rol yaptığını söyleyerek paralarını iade etti.

'MESLEK HALİNE GELDİ'
Dilencilerin ülkenin kanayan yarası olduğunu dile getiren Hüseyin Şen, "Dilenciliği meslek haline getirenler var. Dilenmek İslamiyet'e aykırı bir durumdur. Zaten maddi durumu olmayan bir insan dilenemez ve gururuna yediremez. Ben de meslek haline gelmiş olan dilenciliği anlatmaya çalışacağım. Dilencilik artık bir meslek haline geldi. Dilenciler duygu sömürüsü yapıyorlar. Kendilerine bir kılıf uyduruyorlar. Kimi yanlarına bir çocuk, kimi eline bir baston alarak duygu sömürüsü yapıyorlar. Numaradan yerlerde sürünüyorlar. Keşke bunları yapmak yerine gidip çalışsalar. Dilencilik yaparak insanların duygularını sömürenler tiyatro içinde tiyatro oynuyorlar" dedi.

'DAHA İNANIP PARA VERMEM'
Şen'in hasta taklidine inanarak para veren Salih Erige (27) isimli vatandaş, engelli olduğunu düşündüğü için para verdiğini belirterek, "Bir daha dilencilere inanıp para vermem'' dedi.